 

Q3 net sales recover well with strong profitability

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.11.2020, 15:26  |  36   |   |   

Report on the first nine months of 2020
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 63 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen

25 November 2020

Q3 net sales recover well with strong profitability
 
Highlights

  • Sales in the year’s first nine months reached EUR 1,902 million, a decrease of 5.6 percent in local currencies including a 0.6 percent positive impact from the acquisitions of Parafon in Sweden and Bestofire in Singapore.
     
  • In Q3 2020, sales reached EUR 670 million, a decrease of 2.3 percent in local currencies including a 0.6 percent positive impact from acquisitions. The decrease in reported figures was 5.1 percent.
     
  • EBITDA margin for Q3 2020 at 21.7 percent, up 1.6 percentage points from last year due to positive pricing, lower raw material costs and cost reductions.
     
  • EBIT in the first nine months was EUR 238 million, a decrease of 14.5 percent. At 12.5 percent, EBIT margin was down 1.1 percentage points from last year.

  • EBIT in Q3 2020 was EUR 100 million, same level as last year, equal to 14.9 percent EBIT margin, up 0.8 percentage points compared to same period last year.

  • Investments in the first nine months of 2020 excluding acquisitions reached EUR 243 million, down EUR 49 million compared to last year, primarily due to COVID-19 related delays in investment activities.

  • Annualised return on invested capital ended at 17.7 percent compared to 21.8 percent last year, a decrease of 4.1 percentage points due to lower earnings and higher invested capital.



Outlook 2020

  • Mid-single digit sales decline in local currencies.
     
  • EBIT margin is now expected to be between 12 and 13 percent.
     
  • Investment level is now expected to be below EUR 400 million excluding acquisitions.

CEO comment
Commenting on the Group’s performance, CEO Jens Birgersson says:

“While still slightly down year-on-year, Q3 sales bounced back well, up 17 percent from Q2. Our ability to quickly adapt to dynamic market conditions and keep costs under control continues to be key in maintaining robust profitability, as Q3 EBIT margin improved almost one percentage point compared to last year”. 

Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen, Chief Financial Officer
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 56 03 00

Conference call:
ROCKWOOL Group will host an earnings call on 26 November 2020 at 11.00 CET. To attend the conference call dial +45 35445577, +44 3333000804 or +1 6319131422. Passcode 22134854#. The conference call will be transmitted live on www.rockwoolgroup.com 

Attachment


Rockwool International (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Q3 net sales recover well with strong profitability Report on the first nine months of 2020for ROCKWOOL International A/SRelease no. 63 – 2020to Nasdaq Copenhagen 25 November 2020 Q3 net sales recover well with strong profitability  Highlights Sales in the year’s first nine months reached EUR …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Auxly Announces Upsized Bought-Deal Public Offering to $12 Million
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
FRO - Third Quarter and Nine Months 2020 Results
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
BioNTech und InstaDeep geben strategische Partnerschaft bekannt und gründen AI Innovation Lab zur ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Gen III Announces Debt Settlement
AIM Announces Milestone in COVID-19 Treatment and Prevention Efforts with First Patient Dosed in ...
NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community
Titel
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
Fosterville South Receives Final Approval of the Court for Spinout of Leviathan Gold Ltd. Shares to ...
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:21 Uhr
ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
18.11.20
ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
11.11.20
ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
04.11.20
ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
28.10.20
ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme