FFW Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

WABASH, Ind., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (OTC PINK: FFWC) (11/24/2020 Close: $41.25), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank, has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable December 31, 2020 to shareholders of record on December 17, 2020.



The book value of FFW Corporation stock was $44.03 per share as of October 31, 2020. The last reported trade of stock at the close of business on November 24, 2020 was $41.25 per share and the number of outstanding shares was 1,142,690 as of the same date. On October 31, 2020, the corporation had assets of $479.4 million and shareholders' equity of $50.3 million. The Board of FFW Corporation and Crossroads Bank will continue to evaluate the payment of a dividend on a quarterly basis.