- NFC chips market is foreseen to expand at decent pace with increased acceptance of NFC chips in several end-use industries. Enterprises need to grow interest in research activities to explore probable uses of NFC chips in different industrial sectors

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NFC refers to near field communication, which is considered as one of the latest developments in the short-range wireless connectivity technology. In past few years, there is remarkable development in the NFC technology. As a result, there is extensive increase in the use of NFC chips in various end-use industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, medical, aviation, and retail. This scenario is likely to boost the growth of the global NFC chips market during the assessment period 2020–2030.

Analysts at TMR note that the global NFC chips market will show growth at promising of CAGR of 7.5% during the assessment period 2020–2030. This growth is on the back of plethora of factors. The market is experiencing remarkable growth in demand for NFC chips from finance and payment sector as well as automotive sector. Growing focus of many vendors working in the NFC chips market toward technological advancements is foreseen to help in the expansion of this market during forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

Key Findings of NFC Chips Market Report

The market is predicted to surpass the valuation of approximately US$ 5.6 Bn by 2030 end.

by 2030 end. Europe and North America markets for NFC chips are likely to experience prominent expansion opportunities in the forthcoming period.

