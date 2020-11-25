 

With The European Art of Taste, the CSO Italy project, seven leader companies have been protagonists in Asia Fruit Logistica online

BOLOGNA, Italy, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The technology has reduced the distances and so it goes for the 2020 edition of Asia Fruit Logistica Online, the exhibition dedicated to the Asian market who took place from 18th to 20th November. The Italian presence has been confirmed also this year, thanks to the collective booth organized by CSO Italy for the promotion of The European Art of Taste: the Italian Fruit & Veg Masterpieces.

The project, actually in the second year of activities, has as its goal the promotion of Italian fruit and vegetables excellences in China, Japan, Hong Kong and Taiwan, and represents the most important Italian companies as: Oranfrizer, Apofruit, Origine Group, Ceradini Group, Mazzoni, RK Growers, Jingold, Joinfruit e Conserve Italia. The booth organized for Asia Fruit Logistica has been the occasion to present, during three events in live recording, the protagonists of Italian fruit and veg sector in Asia, with the moderation of Bianca Bonifacio, Responsible of Internalization for CSO Italy.

The first day of exhibition has been dedicated to Apofruit, represented by Renzo Balestri, Origine Group with Reen Nordin, and King Fruit with Iulia Iordache. The three professionals have presented the characteristics of Italian kiwifruit and the peculiarities of the sector. The Q&A has seen a participation, with questions and information, between the hosts and many buyers and journalists who attended the conference.

The first day of presentation is available here https://youtu.be/jiTVyagceRg

In the second day the companies on the focus have been Jingold, represented by Federico Milanese, and Oranfrizer with Sara Grasso. The main point touched has been the offer segmentation of Kiwifruit by Jingold, with an interesting description about varieties from red, yellow and green to the maxi vitaminic. The presentation of Oranfrizer has focused on their Red Orange, cultivated in Sicily and diffused all over the world, with a detailed presentation about characteristics of fresh and processed fruit.

The second day of presentation is available here https://youtu.be/PZilzhW2T-8

The last day has seen the participation of RK Growers with the presentation by Kevin Au Yeung who has highlighted the products and the brands of the society actually involved in the Asian market. Nicola Borgatti has presented the activities of the Mazzoni Group in Asia, as for the fresh kiwifruit, with green or yellow pulp, as for the frozen fruit & veg products.

The third day of presentation is available here  https://youtu.be/B0WpLNGgs0U

The export of Italian fruit and vegetables in Asia is constantly growing, even though the problems created by Covid-19. The European Art of Taste: the Italian Fruit & Veg Masterpieces project will continue also in 2021, keeping on the promotion of values and quality of Italian natural excellences, with specific communication and promotional actions to support the knowing of Made in Italy in Asia.

For further information and details: www.europeanartoftaste.com; www.europeanartoftaste.ch



