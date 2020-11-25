 

AS Ekspress Grupp has acquired shares to exercise the option programme

AS Ekspress Grupp announces that on 25 November 2020 the transactions deriving from the service performance agreement signed between AS Ekspress Grupp and arranger of the option programme, AS LHV Pank were performed, whereby AS Ekspress Grupp acquired the shares issued under the option programme and maintains these shares as own shares for the implementation of the option programme.

The share capital of AS Ekspress Grupp is 18,478,104.60 euros, which is divided into 30,796,841 shares with the nominal value of 0.6 euros per share. As of 25 November 2020, AS Ekspress Grupp owns 1,017,527 own shares in the value of 622,312.17 euros.

Additional information

Signe Kukin
AS Ekspress Grupp
Group CFO
+372 669 8381
signe.kukin@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading media group in the Baltic States whose key activities include web media content production, publishing of newspapers and magazines and provision of printing services in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The Group also manages the electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales sites in Latvia. Ekspress Grupp that launched its operations in 1989 employs almost 1700 people, owns leading web media portals in the Baltic States and publishes the most popular daily and weekly newspapers as well as the majority of the most popular magazines in Estonia.


