Teleios Capital Partners Letter to the Board of Directors of Quadient S.A Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 25.11.2020, 16:00 | 45 | 0 | 0 25.11.2020, 16:00 | London (ots/PRNewswire) - Teleios Capital Partners LLC, which holds in excess of

15% of the share capital and voting rights of Quadient S.A., has today sent a

public letter to the Board of Directors of the company.



The letter can be found here: http://www.teleioscapital.com/documents/2020-11-25

-Teleios-Letter-to-the-Board-of-Quadient.pdf



For media enquiries, please contact Greenbrook: teleioscapital@greenbrookpr.com,

+44 (0)207-952-2000



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/150841/4773853

OTS: Teleios Capital Partners

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer