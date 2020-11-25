Teleios Capital Partners Letter to the Board of Directors of Quadient S.A
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Teleios Capital Partners LLC, which holds in excess of
15% of the share capital and voting rights of Quadient S.A., has today sent a
public letter to the Board of Directors of the company.
The letter can be found here: http://www.teleioscapital.com/documents/2020-11-25
-Teleios-Letter-to-the-Board-of-Quadient.pdf
For media enquiries, please contact Greenbrook: teleioscapital@greenbrookpr.com,
+44 (0)207-952-2000
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/150841/4773853
OTS: Teleios Capital Partners
