Avivagen Announces Expansion of Non-Dilutive Financing in Support of Increased Product Sales

Avivagen Inc. (TSXV:VIV, OTCQB:VIVXF) (“Avivagen” or the “Corporation”), a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications that safely enhance and support immune function, thereby supporting general health and performance, announces that given the recent significant ramp up in placed orders for its OxC-beta Livestock and the upcoming launch of its human nutraceutical product, it has obtained additional debt financing of $350,000 through an unsecured Promissory Note from a Canadian Financial Institution. The financing is in addition to the $500,000 borrowed from the same lender on the same terms in October 2020.

The note is payable on demand and bears interest at 12% per annum. The funds will be used to support ongoing general operating activities which include, but are not limited to, the ramp up in inventory in support of increasing frequency and size of orders for OxC-beta Livestock.