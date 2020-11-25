Avivagen Announces Expansion of Non-Dilutive Financing in Support of Increased Product Sales
Avivagen Inc. (TSXV:VIV, OTCQB:VIVXF) (“Avivagen” or the “Corporation”), a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications that safely enhance and support immune function, thereby supporting general health and performance, announces that given the recent significant ramp up in placed orders for its OxC-beta Livestock and the upcoming launch of its human nutraceutical product, it has obtained additional debt financing of $350,000 through an unsecured Promissory Note from a Canadian Financial Institution. The financing is in addition to the $500,000 borrowed from the same lender on the same terms in October 2020.
The note is payable on demand and bears interest at 12% per annum. The funds will be used to support ongoing general operating activities which include, but are not limited to, the ramp up in inventory in support of increasing frequency and size of orders for OxC-beta Livestock.
About Avivagen
Avivagen is a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications. By unlocking an overlooked facet of β-carotene activity, a path has been opened to safely and economically support immune function, thereby promoting general health and performance in animals. Avivagen is a public corporation traded on the TSX Venture and OTCQB Venture Market exchanges under the symbols VIV and VIVXF, and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, based in partnership facilities of the National Research Council of Canada and Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. For more information, visit www.avivagen.com. The contents of the website are expressly not incorporated by reference in this press release.
About OxC-beta Technology and OxC-beta Livestock
Avivagen’s OxC-beta technology is derived from Avivagen discoveries about β-carotene and other carotenoids, compounds that give certain fruits and vegetables their bright colours. Through support of immune function the technology provides a non-antibiotic means of promoting health and growth. OxC-beta Livestock is a proprietary product shown to be an effective and economic alternative to the antibiotics commonly added to livestock feeds. The product is currently available for sale in the United States, Philippines, Taiwan, New Zealand, Thailand, Mexico, Brazil, Australia and Malaysia.
