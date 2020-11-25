Phunware Engages Stout to Monetize Intellectual Property Portfolio

Stout’s Intellectual Property Advisory & Transactions (IPAT) practice positions Stout as the only fully integrated team of investment bankers, valuation and dispute experts, attorneys and technical experts with the ability to execute a full spectrum of IP services required by IP-rich technology companies.

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, has engaged Stout Capital (“Stout”) to monetize the Company’s intellectual property (IP) portfolio, including both its patent and data assets.

“We are extremely excited by the opportunity to generate more value for our shareholders from the vast portfolio of patents and data that we’ve built over the past eleven years,” said Tushar Patel, Phunware’s EVP of Corporate Development. “We engaged Stout to leverage their deep industry relationships and to specifically explore creative, non-dilutive licensing, commercialization and financing solutions that are backed by the financial value of our intellectual property, but allow us to maintain ownership.”

Phunware’s IP portfolio in the United States currently includes 17 issued patents and 4 pending patent applications, including the Company’s most recently announced award as United States Patent No. 10,740,799, entitled “Systems and Methods for Enterprise Branded Application Frameworks for Mobile and Other Environments.”

Click here to learn more about the comprehensive patent portfolio underlying the Company’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile, including both its Customer Data Platform (CDP) and Data Ontology.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.