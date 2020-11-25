 

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTC SMKG) Signs MOU Fintech Strategic Partnership with Quotientica Pvt Ltd (India)

Partnership to integrate AI Machine Learning for Fraud Detection to Provide Analytics for Banks and Financial Institutions as a Part of its Affiliate Partner Program with Mumbai Fintech Firm

New York, NY, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTC:SMKG) announced today a strategic partnership with Quotientica Pvt Ltd. (India) as part of Global Investment Outreach Partners with the Government of Maharashtra’s “FinTech Investments and Deals Program signed recently this year”. 

The Partnership focuses on delivering an AI driven Fraud Detection system to Banks and Financial Institutions.  Massimo Barone, CEO, stated, “This is the first of many exciting collaborations with the FinTech firms associated with the arm of Government of Maharashtra (India), bringing the best in technology to the global market generating new revenue opportunities.

“Furthermore, considering the current market conditions and the leaning of Banks and Financial Institutions on digital and online transactions, this opportunity to work with Quotientica caters to the need and aligns with the core of our integrations with major gateways currently underway globally. The added value to provide the combination of a cross-product and cross channel data by applying nimble machine learning analytics that iteratively optimize results; businesses can understand the context of transactions and make better decisions building holistic understandings of customer activity.”

Quotientica Private Limitedis a data science company that detects fraud for financial institutions. The company uses real-time, machine learning to analyze big data to identify fraudulent payment transactions and minimize risk in the financial industry. It enables businesses to analyze information so as to keep their customers’ data and transactions safe. Quotientica, since inception in 2018, has four core values to make payment safe. These are: complete View (Omnichannel Ingestion), Agile Platform, Prediction Insight, along with White-box Interpretation

Mumbai FinTech Hub (MFH) (https://fintech.maharashtra.gov.in) - the FinTech vertical of the Government of Maharashtra - has been set up to enable the growth of the FinTech sector with a focus on access to capital, market access, ecosystem, open innovation, talent, and policy & regulation. MFH aims to abridge the asymmetry between various start-ups, financial institutions, technology players, incubators, accelerators, academic institutes, investors, regulators, and government. Smartcard Marketing Systems Inc. is enabling FinTech in India by providing the expertise through this partner programs and offering the vast ecosystem and channel partnership for global growth.

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG) is an industry leader in specialized industry cloud and mobility applications to the global PayTech and FinTech markets. SMKG is an entrepreneurial boutique technology company, providing business intelligence and digital transformation strategies with a proprietary portfolio of applications and wireframes for banking, enterprises, retail e-wallets, digital ID-EKYC, digital workforce, events management, education, and ride-booking industries. 

For more info visit www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com  or visit our business applications marketplace at www.Emphasispay.com

