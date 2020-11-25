 

Exro Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ‎

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exro Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EXRO) ("Exro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has priced its previously announced marketed public offering (the “Offering”) of ‎ common shares (the “Shares”) of the Company. The Company intends to issue Shares at a price of $3.25 per share for gross proceeds of a minimum of $30.0 million and up to a maximum of $36.5 million‎.

The Offering is being conducted on a “best efforts” agency basis by a syndicate of agents led by Raymond James Ltd. and Gravitas Securities Inc., as co-lead agents and bookrunners, and including Eight Capital and Haywood Securities Inc. ‎‎(collectively, the “Agents”). ‎

The Company has agreed to grant the Agents an option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), exercisable in whole or in part at the sole discretion of the Agents, at any time for a period of 30 days from and including the closing of the Offering, to purchase from the Company up ‎to an additional 15% of the Shares sold under the Offering, on the same terms and conditions of the Offering to cover ‎over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes. 

The closing of the Offering is anticipated to occur on December 8, 2020 or such other date as the Company and the Agents may agree. Closing of the Offering is subject to customary closing conditions, including, but not limited to, the execution of an ‎agency agreement and the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the securities ‎regulatory authorities and the TSX Venture Exchange‎ (the “TSXV”).

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for further research and development of the Company’s intelligent battery management system, micro, light and commercial electric vehicle programs, marketing, capital investments and general working capital requirements.

The Company has applied to list the Shares on the TSXV. A copy of the preliminary short form prospectus is available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com or by request to Raymond James Ltd. at ECM-syndication@raymondjames.ca or Gravitas Securities Inc. at syndication@gravitassecurities.com.

The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

