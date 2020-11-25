CSX Chief Financial Officer to Address Credit Suisse Industrials Conference

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Boone, will address the Credit Suisse 8th Annual Industrials Conference virtually on Thursday, December 3 at 10:50 a.m. Eastern time.



This address will be broadcast live via webcast at http://investors.csx.com. A replay will be available following the conclusion of this event. This announcement, as well as additional financial information, is available on the company’s website at http://investors.csx.com.