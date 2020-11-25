Cosmos Holdings Begins Trading on the OTCQX Best Market
CHICAGO, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmos Holdings, Inc. (“the company") (OTCQX: COSM), a vertically integrated international pharmaceutical company with a proprietary line of branded and
generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications and an extensive, established EU distribution network, today announced it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market; the company has
upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB Venture Market and begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “COSM.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosures and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the
company on www.otcmarkets.com.
“Trading on the OTCQX is a key step in our growth plan to make Cosmos Holdings, Inc. a truly global company,” said Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Holdings, Inc. “We believe the OTCQX Market will enhance our visibility to U.S. investors. We are confident that trading on OTCQX will help us expand our shareholder base, broaden our exposure and increase our liquidity. This is a terrific day for the company, and I’m proud of our team for making this happen.”
Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Cosmos Holdings, Inc. sells and distributes its pharmaceuticals, generics and OTC products through its wholly owned subsidiary, CosmoFarm, which turns its inventory between 12 and 18 times per year. The company has exclusive distribution rights for 47+ generic licenses, all owned and manufactured by a related company, DOC Pharma S.A., and for “Sky Premium Life” high-end nutraceuticals, a full portfolio of fast-moving and specialty formula products (60+ SKUs).
The company has direct access to Europe’s primary sales channels for pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals and maintains relationships with 160+ pharmaceutical wholesale distributors in Europe’s largest markets. Cosmos Holdings, Inc. sells directly to 1,500 pharmacies, with access to more than 40,000 pharmacies. More information is available at www.cosmosholdingsinc.com.
On November 17, 2020, Cosmos Holdings, Inc. announced record Third Quarter and Nine-Month results for the period ended September 30, 2020. Operating revenue rose 48 percent to $14.35 million from $9.68 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019; for the nine months, revenue increased 40 percent to $39.10 million from $27.88 million for the prior-year period.
