Cosmos Holdings Begins Trading on the OTCQX Best Market

CHICAGO, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmos Holdings, Inc. (“the company") (OTCQX: COSM), a vertically integrated international pharmaceutical company with a proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications and an extensive, established EU distribution network, today announced it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market; the company has upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB Venture Market and begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “COSM.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosures and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.



“Trading on the OTCQX is a key step in our growth plan to make Cosmos Holdings, Inc. a truly global company,” said Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Holdings, Inc. “We believe the OTCQX Market will enhance our visibility to U.S. investors. We are confident that trading on OTCQX will help us expand our shareholder base, broaden our exposure and increase our liquidity. This is a terrific day for the company, and I’m proud of our team for making this happen.”