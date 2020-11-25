According to preliminary unaudited data sales revenue of Pieno Zvaigzdes AB during the nine months of 2020 was EUR 130.9 million or 1.6% higher than a year ago (sales revenue for the nine months of 2019 amounted to EUR 128.9 million). EBITDA for the first nine months of 2020 was EUR 11.8 million compared to EUR 8.8 million EBITDA a year ago. In the first nine months of 2020 the company earned EUR 6.3 million net profit. During the first nine months of 2019 the company had earned EUR 3.9 million net profit.

Pieno zvaigzdes AB, not audited financial results for the nine months of 2020

