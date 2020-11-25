 

Sirtex Medical and China Grand Pharmaceutical announce SIR-Spheres Y-90 resin microspheres milestone

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
25.11.2020, 16:14  |  26   |   |   

SIR-Spheres new drug application is accepted by the National Medical Products Administration of China

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirtex Medical ("Sirtex"), a leading manufacturer of targeted liver cancer therapies, announced today that Sirtex with the support of its shareholder, China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Limited (CGP), has been notified of the acceptance by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of the People's Republic of China of its new drug application (NDA) of SIR-Spheres Y-90 resin microspheres.

With the NDA acceptance and according to relevant regulations on the review period for NDAs by the NMPA, Sirtex expects to receive a decision on the approval of SIR-Spheres for commercialization in China in the fourth quarter of 2021. However, the duration of approval procedures and final approval is subject to various factors.  The indication included in the NDA is for the treatment of unresectable metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) in combination with fluorouridine adjuvant chemotherapy. In August this year, CGP and Sirtex received approval to file the NDA based on existing clinical trial data.

"We celebrate this achievement in our journey to provide a valuable treatment option to people with liver tumors from mCRC in China," said Kevin R. Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Sirtex. "We express deep thanks to the members of CGP, Sirtex China and our Global Regulatory, Quality Assurance, Operations and Medical teams as they navigated the regulatory process and secured acceptance of the NDA by the NMPA."

According to China's cancer statistics in 2015, the number of new cases of colorectal cancer in China is 376,300, of which more than half of the patients (around 188,000) are likely to have liver metastasis. In addition, the broader liver cancer treatment market is even larger, as according to the World Health Organization statistics in 2018, there were 841,000 new cases of HCC worldwide, of which 400,000 occurred in China, accounting for 47.6% of the total cases. This demonstrates the long-term prospects for the Sirtex entry of SIR-Spheres in China.

About Sirtex
Sirtex is a global healthcare business with offices in the U.S., Australia, Europe and Asia, working to improve outcomes in people with cancer. Sirtex's current lead product is a targeted radiation therapy for liver cancer called SIR-Spheres Y-90 resin microspheres. More than 100,000 doses have been supplied to treat patients with liver cancer at more than 1,400 medical centers in over 50 countries. For more information, visit www.sirtex.com. SIR-Spheres is a registered trademark of Sirtex SIR-Spheres Pty Ltd.

APM-AP-007-11-20

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/926923/Sirtex_Medical_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sirtex Medical and China Grand Pharmaceutical announce SIR-Spheres Y-90 resin microspheres milestone SIR-Spheres new drug application is accepted by the National Medical Products Administration of China WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Sirtex Medical ("Sirtex"), a leading manufacturer of targeted liver cancer therapies, announced today …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SW China's Chengdu to host event on international supply chain innovation
Popular Mobile App PlantSnap Has Been Released in the AppGallery
Riflescopes Market Size Worth $10.25 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 4.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.
ZTE and GSMA Intelligence Release White Paper on Green 5G - 5G Energy Efficiencies, Green is the ...
Global Telco Cloud Revenue Will Grow to US$29.3 Billion by 2025
2020 Global Terrorism Index: Deaths from terrorism reach five-year low, but new risks emerge
Impartner Announces Live 3D Virtual Summit Featuring Top Channel Analysts Jay McBain and Maria ...
Advanced Water Purification Technologies Promise to Deliver Clean and Safe Water to the Global ...
GALA10.com Launches Unique Search Tool for Online Gift Shops & Creates New Paradigm in The Gift ...
Chair of PhosAgro's Sustainable Development Committee Irina Bokova Discusses the Company's Support ...
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Downtown Dubai prepares for a New Year's Eve spectacle to remember
The 2020 International Mountain Tourism Alliance Annual Conference Opened On November 18th
CGTN: China calls for more inclusive development in post-COVID world
And the winner is... Welcome to the International Truck of the Year award 2021
On the Edge Conservation creates virtual animal influencers
Visit The Empire State Building Observatory This Holiday Season
CGTN: China to boost economic growth through innovation and opening-up, nurturing joint development in ...
The Need for Precise Testing Capabilities is Clear as Cases Surge
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods