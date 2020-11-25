 

Will Electric Vehicle Companies Surpass Trillion-Dollar Tech Giants

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hedge fund bulls say Tesla (TSLA) is on its way to a $2-trillion market cap after gaining 400% this year. It's already worth 5X the combined value of giants Ford and GM, and it's an industry disrupter that's making millionaires out of anyone who ties-in with them. And the auto industry disruption tie-ins are many, varied… and potentially lucrative.  Mentioned in today's commentary includes:  Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO), Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK), Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR), Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC).

From new EV startups and batteries or fuel cells, to ride-sharing with an ESG twist and car subscription companies that are challenging our ideas of ownership. The ideas are racking up, and the growth runway potentials are phenomenal.

EV startup NIO (NIO) has gained over 1500% this year. EV charging stock Blink (BLNK) has gained 1400% YTD. Now, mergers and consolidations are the name of this game as all the tie-ins fight for market share. EV startup Fisker (FSR) opted to go public, and acquired Spartan Energy (SPAQ).

Food delivery—another mobility tie-in—is in a state of all-out war for market share. Giant Uber is acquiring rival Postmates for $2.65 billion. Just Eat Takeaway is acquiring Grubhub for nearly $7 billion …And the innovative outlier hoping to steal the show is Canadian Facedrive (FD; FDVRF), the only ride-hailing and food delivery platform that has an ESG angle with carbon-offset operations.

The Biggest Change Yet Is Coming To Transportation

As a part of the clean energy transition, the world is racing to roll out the next era of transportation: electric vehicles. But there's yet another disruption happening in the industry.

Not only will conventional gas-powered vehicles in time be on the chopping block…the entire concept of owning a car may be on the verge of extinction sooner than you think. And Facedrive is among the first movers in this surprising new market.

It scooped up Steer, a subscription-based electric vehicle provider in September in a deal that included a $2-million strategic investment by energy giant Exelon's wholly-owned subsidiary, Exelorate Enterprises, LLC.

When you combine the $5 trillion global transportation industry with an energy industry whose renewables sector is quickly growing, you'll see a trend that is in its infancy. But make no mistake about it – it will be a trend that upends the entire automotive sector. This is where Facedrive's acquisition of Steer really comes into its own.

