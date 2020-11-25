ETN Name and Prospectus/

Pricing Supplement*

Valuation

Date

Ex-

Date

Record

Date

Payment

Date

Coupon

Amount

Payment

Schedule

Current Yield

(annualized)**

AMUB ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B 11/16/20 11/27/20 11/30/20 12/8/20 $0.2120 Quarterly 10.13%

* The table above provides a hyperlink to the relevant prospectus and supplements thereto for each of our ETRACS ETNs, which are identified by their names. For more information on each ETRACS ETN, see "List of ETNs".

**"Current Yield (annualized)" equals the current Coupon Amount, multiplied by four (to annualize such coupon), divided by the Closing Indicative Value of the ETN on its current Coupon Valuation Date rounded to two decimal places for ease of analysis. The Current Yield is not indicative of future coupon payments, if any, on the ETN. You are not guaranteed any coupon or distribution amount under the ETN.

