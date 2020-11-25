 

UBS Declares Quarterly Coupon Payments on Exchange Traded Note AMUB

UBS Investment Bank today announced coupon payments for the ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSE Arca: “AMUB”), traded on the NYSE Arca.

NYSE
Ticker

ETN Name and Prospectus/
Pricing Supplement*

Valuation
Date

Ex-
Date

Record
Date

Payment
Date

Coupon
Amount

Payment
Schedule

Current Yield
(annualized)**

AMUB

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B

11/16/20

11/27/20

11/30/20

12/8/20

$0.2120

Quarterly

10.13%

* The table above provides a hyperlink to the relevant prospectus and supplements thereto for each of our ETRACS ETNs, which are identified by their names. For more information on each ETRACS ETN, see "List of ETNs".

**"Current Yield (annualized)" equals the current Coupon Amount, multiplied by four (to annualize such coupon), divided by the Closing Indicative Value of the ETN on its current Coupon Valuation Date rounded to two decimal places for ease of analysis. The Current Yield is not indicative of future coupon payments, if any, on the ETN. You are not guaranteed any coupon or distribution amount under the ETN.

About ETRACS
 ETRACS ETNs are senior unsecured notes issued by UBS AG, are traded on NYSE Arca, and can be bought and sold through a broker or financial advisor. An investment in ETRACS ETNs is subject to a number of risks, including the risk of loss of some or all of the investor’s principal, and is subject to the creditworthiness of UBS AG. Investors are not guaranteed any coupon or distribution amount under the ETNs. We urge you to read the more detailed explanation of risks described under “Risk Factors” in the applicable prospectus supplement, or product supplement and pricing supplement, as applicable, for the ETRACS ETN.

