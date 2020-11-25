 

Motive Capital Corp. Announces Filing of S-1

Motive Capital Corp (the “Company”) today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 (the “Registration Statement”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the proposed initial public offering of 30,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, consisting of Class A Ordinary Share of the Company, and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to one Ordinary Share of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. The Company has applied to list its units on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “MOTV.U.”

Motive Capital Funds Sponsor, LLC, an affiliate of Motive Partners, is the sponsor of the Company. UBS Investment Bank and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, which forms a part of the Registration Statement. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained, when available, for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained for free from the offices of UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10019, telephone: (888) 827-7275 or email: ol-prospectusrequest@ubs.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.

The Registration Statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the Registration Statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Motive Capital Corp.

Motive Capital Corp is a newly incorporated blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. All of these statements are based on management’s expectations as well as estimates and assumptions prepared by management that, although they believe to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of Company’s control that may cause its business, industry, strategy, financing activities or actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



