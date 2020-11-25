 

Treasury Bill Auction Announcement - RIKV 21 0517 - RIKV 21 0915

Series RIKV 21 0517 RIKV 21 0915
ISIN IS0000032381 IS0000032316
Maturity Date 05/17/2021 09/15/2021
Auction Date 11/27/2020 11/27/2020
Settlement Date 12/01/2020 12/01/2020

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bills in the Series, with the ISIN numbers and with the Maturity Dates according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury bills must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date and the Bills will be delivered in electronic form on the same day.

Further reference is made to the General Terms of Icelandic Treasury bills and General Terms of Auction for Treasury bills on the Government Debt Management website.

For additional information please contact Oddgeir Gunnarsson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9635.




Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
Results of additional issuance - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKB 31 0124 - RIKS 33 0321
20.11.20
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKB 31 0124 - RIKS 33 0321
20.11.20
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 22 1026 - RIKS 26 0216
18.11.20
Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKB 31 0124 - RIKS 33 0321
18.11.20
Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - Exchange Auction - RIKB 22 1026 - RIKS 26 0216
13.11.20
Iceland 'A/A-1' Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Stable
10.11.20
Results of additional issuance - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKB 28 1115 - RIKS 33 0321
06.11.20
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKB 28 1115 - RIKS 33 0321
04.11.20
Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKB 28 1115 - RIKS 33 0321
29.10.20
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 21 0517 - RIKV 21 0915