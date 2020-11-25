 

Home Bistro CEO Discusses Recent Sector Activity and Company Performance in New Audio Interview at SmallCapVoice.com

Interview includes insights into the recent sector M&A activity, drivers behind Company’s recent growth and more.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. (“SCV”) today announced the availability of a recent interview with Zalmi Duchman, CEO of Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC: HBIS) (the “Company”), a provider of high quality, direct-to-consumer, ready-made gourmet meals. The interview covers the recent sector acquisitions made by HelloFresh and Nestle, the drivers behind the Company’s recently reported financial results, an update on Home Bistro’s new gourmet line of prepared meals with “Iron Chef” Cat Cora, and outlook for 2021.

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/november-interview-home-bistro-hbis/.

About Home Bistro, Inc.

Home Bistro provides high quality, direct-to-consumer, ready-made gourmet meals at www.homebistro.com and restaurant quality meats and seafood through its Prime Chop www.primechop.co and Colorado Prime brands.

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-f ....

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “ expects” or “does not expect”, “proposed”, “is expected”, “budgets”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning the Company’s growth objectives and industry outlook (as described herein). Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about the Company’s future financial performance, the impact of management changes, any organizational restructuring and the sufficiency of capital resources to fund its ongoing operating requirements; statements about the Company’s expectations regarding the capitalization, resources and ownership structure; and any other statements other than statements of historical fact. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that the Company makes due to a number of important factors, including (i) risks related to the combined entity’s access to existing capital and fundraising prospects to fund its ongoing operations, and (ii) other business effects, including the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions, future exchange and interest rates, and changes in tax and other laws, regulations, rates and policies, including the impact of COVID-19 on the broader market. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur.

Disclaimer

