 

Richardson Electronics Delivers Power Conversion Solutions with Tamura Current Sensors and Gate Drivers

LAFOX, Ill., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) announces the availability of Tamura Corporation’s Current Sensors & Gate Drivers.

A leading provider in magnetic components, Tamura’s Current Sensors are highly reliable with a fast response time and excellent immunity to dv/dt noise. They also use the Hall-Effect system, making them ideal for measuring AC/DC currents. Applications that benefit the most from these sensors include but are not limited to uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), solar power generation, power conversion, and wind power systems.

As a dedicated module for SiC MOSFETs / IGBT gate drives, Tamura’s Gate Drivers are an integrated module with a built-in DC-DC converter and a dedicated drive circuit and are suitable for power conditioners, inverters, and gate drives for the IGBT of motor drives and the SiC MOSFETs of next generation. As an all-in-one device, these gate drivers feature wide input voltage, low stray capacity, and high-speed response and accuracy. Officially endorsed by Fuji Electric, Tamura’s Gate Drivers are an ideal solution for the GEN 7 X-Series IGBT modules. Fuji has tested and recommended a driver for all products available with the GEN 7 Series.

“We take pride in being able to assist our customers to the fullest in their design-in work," said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics' Power & Microwave Technologies group “It’s exciting that we can provide complete solutions with both Tamura’s Gate Drivers and Fuji Electric’s IGBTs.”

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; flat panel detector solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For 70 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. With the launch of the Power & Microwave Technologies group, we continue this legacy and complement it with new products from the world’s most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rellpower.com.

For Details Contact:
Chris Marshall
CTO/VP of Marketing
Phone: (630) 208-2222
chrism@rell.com


