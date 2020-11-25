WidePoint Awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Cellular Wireless Managed Services (CWMS) 2.0 Contract

Contract Award Ceiling of $500 Million

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, announced today that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has awarded the Cellular Wireless Managed Services (CWMS) 2.0 Contract to WidePoint. Valued at up to $500 million, this new Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract, which was executed on November 25, 2020, has a one-year base period with four 12-month option periods extending through November 24, 2025.



“WidePoint is honored to win the new DHS CWMS 2.0 contract and looks forward to continuing to deliver our comprehensive, commercial CWMS solution to DHS and its Components,” said Jin Kang, WidePoint’s chief executive officer. He continued, “The mobile landscape has evolved significantly since the first CWMS contract was awarded to WidePoint in 2013. The new DHS CWMS 2.0 contract continues DHS’s visionary leadership for maximizing mobile equipment and services and understanding the scope of services that will be required by DHS and its Components in the coming years.”