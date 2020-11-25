 

Frost & Sullivan Examines 8 Strategic Imperatives for Growth in a Post-COVID World

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
25.11.2020, 17:39  |  26   |   |   

Experts to discuss top strategic imperatives to move your organization toward its desired vision and culture in upcoming webinar

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While visualizing and articulating a company's possible future has always been vital to long-term success, the disruption of the global economy, industry, companies, and investments makes it difficult to prepare for the future. A solid, realistic vision and strategy can enable organizations to set long-term objectives and build a growth pipeline of innovative opportunities, leading to sustained, transformational development. Though growth cultures are desirable, they are hard to create and maintain. To provide leaders with insight on overcoming the difficulties associated with growth, our Visionary Innovation team has compiled imperatives that are strategic to their long-term success.

Join Frost & Sullivan experts Richard Sear and Archana Vidyasekar for the Growth Opportunity briefing, "How to Accelerate Growth in a Post-COVID World: 8 Strategic Imperatives," on December 2 at 11 a.m. EST. The briefing shares insights on screening imperatives and developing your pipeline to focus on future market attractiveness and plausibility.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/4vl

Attend this briefing to find a compelling growth blueprint as we examine strategic imperatives, including:

  1. Innovative Business Models - Create and capitalize on value
  2. Compression of Value Chains - Survive value chain compression amidst direct-to-consumer models
  3. Transformative Mega Trends - Think long term and future-proof your business
  4. Disruptive Technologies - Become technology-first and overcome disruption
  5. Internal Challenges - Shift mindsets and adapt to change
  6. Competitive Intensity - Deal with competition through collaboration and innovation
  7. Geopolitical Chaos - Navigate global chaos and anticipate future risks
  8. Industry Convergence - Build an ecosystem and platform to foster progress

The event will also be recorded and available on-demand at http://frost.ly/1ti. 

About Frost & Sullivan
For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Press Contact: 

Jaylon Brinkley
Frost & Sullivan 
+1 (210) 247 2481
jaylon.brinkley@frost.com



Disclaimer

