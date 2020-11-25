 

Fnac Darty has completed the sale of BCC, its Dutch subsidiary, to Mirage Retail Group

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.11.2020   
Ivry, November 25, 2020

 

   

Fnac Darty has completed the sale of BCC, its Dutch subsidiary, to Mirage Retail Group

Fnac Darty has completed the sale of 100% of BCC, its Dutch subsidiary, specialized in electronics and household appliance in the Netherlands, in accordance with the terms announced on 28 September 2020, and after obtaining the necessary authorizations from the relevant authorities and work councils.

Fnac Darty is convinced that the transaction carried out with Mirage Retail Group, which has an extensive experience in retail in the Netherlands and in turn-around strategies, will enable BCC to benefit from the right support to successfully perform on its market.

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS Stéphanie Laval stephanie.laval@fnacdarty.com
+33 (0)1 55 21 52 53
Marina Louvard marina.louvard@fnacdarty.com
+33 (0)1 72 28 17 08
     
PRESS Audrey Bouchard audrey.bouchard@fnacdarty.com
+33 (0)1 55 21 59 25

 

