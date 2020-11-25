IBA – Transparency Notification

(Article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings)

IBA (Ion Beam Application), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, announces that it has to issue a transparency notification, in accordance with Article 14, al. 1 of the Transparency Law of May 2, 2007 on disclosure of major holdings, further to the notification received on November 24, 2020.

In its notification, BlackRock, Inc. has notified, that following an acquisition of voting rights and an acquisition of equivalent financial instruments, its total holding in IBA SA has crossed upwards the 1% threshold.

Content of the notification

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights Notification by : A parent undertaking or a controlling person

A parent undertaking or a controlling person Pe rsons subject to the notification requirement:

BlackRock Inc., 55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.

BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V, Rembrandt Tower, 17 th floor, Amstelplein, Amsterdam, Netherlands

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited, 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited, 161 Bay Street,, Suite 2500, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2S1, Canada

BlackRock Fund Advisors, 400 Howard Street, San Fransisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A.

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association, 400 Howard Street, San Fransisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A.

BlackRock Investment Management, LLC, 1 University Square Drive, Princeton, NJ, 8540,, U.S.A.

BlackRock Inc., 55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A. BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V, Rembrandt Tower, 17 floor, Amstelplein, Amsterdam, Netherlands BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited, 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited, 161 Bay Street,, Suite 2500, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2S1, Canada BlackRock Fund Advisors, 400 Howard Street, San Fransisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association, 400 Howard Street, San Fransisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A. BlackRock Investment Management, LLC, 1 University Square Drive, Princeton, NJ, 8540,, U.S.A. Date on which the threshold is crossed: 20/11/2020

20/11/2020 Threshold crossed (in %): 1%

1% Denominator: 38.254.747

38.254.747 Notified details: (extract of the received notification form)

