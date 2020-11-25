 

Teligent, Inc. Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Stockholders

Scheduled to Reconvene on December 16, 2020
Company Urgently Encourages Stockholders to Vote

BUENA, N.J., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teligent, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLGT), a New Jersey-based specialty generic pharmaceutical company (the “Company”), announced today that its Special Meeting of Stockholders, scheduled for October 22, 2020, adjourned to November 11, 2020 and then to November 25, 2020, was convened and adjourned without any business being conducted due to the fact that a quorum was not achieved on the proposals to be approved. Stockholders have thus far strongly supported the proposals. At the time the meeting was convened, approximately 96.49% of the shares that had been voted had been voted in favor of the proposals. However, since holders of only 47.46% of the outstanding shares submitted proxies to vote, the necessary quorum of a majority of the outstanding shares was not reached. The Company is adjourning the meeting in order to solicit additional votes to meet the quorum requirement; as of 10:00 am today the Company requires an additional 140,077 shares to vote in order to reach the required quorum. The Company requests that any stockholder who has not yet voted do so as promptly as possible in order to avoid additional delays and expense

The Special Meeting will be reconvened at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time on December 16, 2020 to allow more opportunity for stockholders to vote on the proposals described in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 9, 2020. Stockholders will be able to attend the rescheduled Special Meeting virtually by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TLGT2020SM.

The record date for determining stockholders eligible to vote on the proposals at the Special Meeting remains September 4, 2020.

The Company strongly encourages any eligible stockholder that has not yet voted their shares, or provided voting instructions to their broker or other record holder, to do so promptly. No action is required by any stockholder who has previously delivered a proxy and who does not wish to revoke or change that proxy. Shares may be voted via the Internet, by telephone and by mail. For questions relating to the voting of shares or to request additional or misplaced proxy voting materials, contact the Company’s proxy solicitor: MacKenzie Partners, Inc. TOLL‐FREE, at 1‐800-322-2885 or COLLECT at 1-212-929-5500 or via email at proxy@mackenziepartners.com.

