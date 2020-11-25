DGAP-DD AKASOL AG english
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG| 25.11.2020, 18:16 | 47 | 0 |
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
AKASOL Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
a) Name
|Title:
|First name:
|Felix
|Last name(s):
|von Borck
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Senior Key Account Manager Sales and co-founder
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|AKASOL AG
b) LEI
|529900ZMVBM4A9UBTH42
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A2JNWZ9
b) Nature of the transaction
|Disposal
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|72.00 EUR
|8784.00 EUR
|72.00 EUR
|1224.00 EUR
|72.00 EUR
|28800.00 EUR
|72.00 EUR
|14400.00 EUR
|72.00 EUR
|2880.00 EUR
|72.00 EUR
|2880.00 EUR
|72.00 EUR
|14400.00 EUR
|72.00 EUR
|7200.00 EUR
|72.00 EUR
|3600.00 EUR
|72.00 EUR
|2160.00 EUR
|72.00 EUR
|1800.00 EUR
|72.00 EUR
|1224.00 EUR
|72.00 EUR
|2520.00 EUR
|72.00 EUR
|50400.00 EUR
|72.00 EUR
|36000.00 EUR
|72.00 EUR
|3600.00 EUR
|72.00 EUR
|3600.00 EUR
|72.00 EUR
|3600.00 EUR
|72.00 EUR
|3600.00 EUR
|72.00 EUR
|2304.00 EUR
|72.00 EUR
|1224.00 EUR
|72.00 EUR
|163800.00 EUR
Diesen Artikel teilen
|Diskussion: Akasol - IPO
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0