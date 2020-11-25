Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

DGAP-DD AKASOL AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 25.11.2020 / 18:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …



