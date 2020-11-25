DGAP-Ad-hoc: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Change in Forecast Ad-hoc: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG adjusts forecast for Funds From Operations 2020 25-Nov-2020 / 18:27 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE AD-HOC RELEASE.



Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Art. 17 Sec. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)

Ad-hoc: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG adjusts forecast for Funds From Operations 2020



Berlin, Germany, November 25, 2020 - In today's meeting, the Management Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG (ISIN DE000A12B8Z4 / WKN A12B8Z) has reviewed the assessment of the expected Funds From Operations for the year 2020 and assumes that it will be below the previously expected range of EUR 153 million to EUR 157 million. The Management Board henceforth expects Funds From Operations to stand within the range of EUR 143 million to EUR 150 million for the current fiscal year.

The Management Board attributes the lower expectation for Funds From Operations to several reasons but mainly due to the sale of real estate properties, as well as to the expectation of a reduced dividend in respect of the shares TLG IMMOBILIEN AG holds in Aroundtown SA.

Contact:

Armin Heidenreich

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG

General Counsel

Hausvogteiplatz 12

10117 Berlin

Phone: +49 30 2470 6343

E-Mail: armin.heidenreich@tlg.de

25-Nov-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG Hausvogteiplatz 12 10117 Berlin Germany Phone: 030 - 2470 - 50 Fax: 030 - 2470 - 7337 E-mail: ir@tlg.de Internet: www.tlg.de ISIN: DE000A12B8Z4 WKN: A12B8Z Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1150668

End of Announcement DGAP News Service