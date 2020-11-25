DGAP-Adhoc Ad-hoc: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG adjusts forecast for Funds From Operations 2020
DGAP-Ad-hoc: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Change in Forecast
AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Art. 17 Sec. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)
Ad-hoc: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG adjusts forecast for Funds From Operations 2020
Berlin, Germany, November 25, 2020 - In today's meeting, the Management Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG (ISIN DE000A12B8Z4 / WKN A12B8Z) has reviewed the assessment of the expected Funds From Operations for the year 2020 and assumes that it will be below the previously expected range of EUR 153 million to EUR 157 million. The Management Board henceforth expects Funds From Operations to stand within the range of EUR 143 million to EUR 150 million for the current fiscal year.
The Management Board attributes the lower expectation for Funds From Operations to several reasons but mainly due to the sale of real estate properties, as well as to the expectation of a reduced dividend in respect of the shares TLG IMMOBILIEN AG holds in Aroundtown SA.
Contact:
Armin Heidenreich
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
General Counsel
Hausvogteiplatz 12
10117 Berlin
Phone: +49 30 2470 6343
E-Mail: armin.heidenreich@tlg.de
