Correction: NeuroRx and Relief announce initial successful results from expanded access use of RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil) in patients with Critical COVID-19 and Severe Comorbidity: 72% survival seen in ICU patients

Correction of the press release published November 24, 2020: It has come to our attention that a mistake was printed in the percentage of control patients in the EAP who survived to day 28. The correct percentage is 27%, not 17% of the control patients, all treated with best available intensive care unit (ICU) Standard of Care, survived to day 28. This has been corrected in the text below.

Geneva, Switzerland and Radnor, PA, November 25, 2020 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief" or the "Company") and NeuroRx, Inc., announced that more than 175 patients with Critical COVID-19 and Respiratory Failure who also have a severe comorbidity have now been entered into an Expanded Access Protocol (EAP) with RLF-100(TM) in the United States.

All patients had severe comorbidities (such as organ transplant, recent heart attack, and cancer) that rendered them ineligible for the ongoing randomized, controlled phase 2b/3 trial being conducted to ascertain safety and efficacy of RLF-100(TM), and all patients were deteriorating despite treatment with approved therapies for COVID-19 (see www.clinicaltrials.gov NCT 04311697). Of the 90 patients who have so far reached 28 days of follow-up, 72% survived to day 28.

As previously reported by Youssef and coworkers (http://dx.doi.org/10.2139/ssrn.3665228), at Houston Methodist Hospital, 21 patients treated with RLF-100(TM) under the EAP were compared to 24 control patients treated in the same setting. Only 27% of the control patients, all treated with best available intensive care unit (ICU) Standard of Care, survived to day 28. The survival rate with RLF-100(TM) reported today is comparable to that seen among the open-label patients treated with RLF-100(TM) by Youssef et al. Despite advancements in treating COVID-19, survival for the patients at highest risk due to severe comorbidities has remained dismal in the absence of an effective therapy.