 

EQS-News Correction: NeuroRx and Relief announce initial successful results from expanded access use of RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil) in patients with Critical COVID-19 and Severe Comorbidity: 72% survival seen in ICU patients

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
25.11.2020, 18:27  |  86   |   |   

EQS Group-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG / Key word(s): Study results
Correction: NeuroRx and Relief announce initial successful results from expanded access use of RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil) in patients with Critical COVID-19 and Severe Comorbidity: 72% survival seen in ICU patients

25.11.2020 / 18:27

Correction: NeuroRx and Relief announce initial successful results from expanded access use of RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil) in patients with Critical COVID-19 and Severe Comorbidity: 72% survival seen in ICU patients

Correction of the press release published November 24, 2020: It has come to our attention that a mistake was printed in the percentage of control patients in the EAP who survived to day 28. The correct percentage is 27%, not 17% of the control patients, all treated with best available intensive care unit (ICU) Standard of Care, survived to day 28. This has been corrected in the text below.

Geneva, Switzerland and Radnor, PA, November 25, 2020 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief" or the "Company") and NeuroRx, Inc., announced that more than 175 patients with Critical COVID-19 and Respiratory Failure who also have a severe comorbidity have now been entered into an Expanded Access Protocol (EAP) with RLF-100(TM) in the United States.

All patients had severe comorbidities (such as organ transplant, recent heart attack, and cancer) that rendered them ineligible for the ongoing randomized, controlled phase 2b/3 trial being conducted to ascertain safety and efficacy of RLF-100(TM), and all patients were deteriorating despite treatment with approved therapies for COVID-19 (see www.clinicaltrials.gov NCT 04311697). Of the 90 patients who have so far reached 28 days of follow-up, 72% survived to day 28.

As previously reported by Youssef and coworkers (http://dx.doi.org/10.2139/ssrn.3665228), at Houston Methodist Hospital, 21 patients treated with RLF-100(TM) under the EAP were compared to 24 control patients treated in the same setting. Only 27% of the control patients, all treated with best available intensive care unit (ICU) Standard of Care, survived to day 28. The survival rate with RLF-100(TM) reported today is comparable to that seen among the open-label patients treated with RLF-100(TM) by Youssef et al. Despite advancements in treating COVID-19, survival for the patients at highest risk due to severe comorbidities has remained dismal in the absence of an effective therapy.

Seite 1 von 6
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Relief Therapeutics - eine COVID-19 Hoffnung?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Correction: NeuroRx and Relief announce initial successful results from expanded access use of RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil) in patients with Critical COVID-19 and Severe Comorbidity: 72% survival seen in ICU patients EQS Group-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG / Key word(s): Study results Correction: NeuroRx and Relief announce initial successful results from expanded access use of RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil) in patients with Critical COVID-19 and Severe …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EarthRenew Inc: Erste Einnahmen erzielt: Umweltaktie startet Düngemittelverkauf bereits in diesem Jahr - ...
EQS-Adhoc: SIG Combibloc Group AG: SIG to take full ownership of joint venture to leverage growth ...
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE erreicht vorzeitig das Jahresziel 2020 von 900.000 Kunden auf ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces 9m 2020 results in line with guidance, valuations further supported by ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG nimmt erstes Rechenzentrum in den Niederlanden in Betrieb
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt den Verkauf von Produkten an ein in Alberta führendes Unternehmen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SFC Energy AG platziert erfolgreich Kapitalerhöhung aus genehmigtem Kapital und setzt Anzahl der ...
DGAP-DD: TeamViewer AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited schließt eine Aktienplatzierung in Höhe von 21 Mio. AUD ab, um das ...
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: published results for Q3 2020
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
H&R Gruppe und Mabanaft gründen neues Joint Venture zur Vermarktung von PtX-Produkten
Lumcore verlässt sich bei Hochleistungslasern auf Anlagen von AIXTRON / Bestellung über ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG to Publish its Third Quarter 2020 Business ...
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Neuvorstellung: Erstes Cannabis und Mushroom Extraktionsunternehmen an der Börse!
va-Q-tec AG successfully places CHF 25 million bond
EarthRenew Inc: Erste Einnahmen erzielt: Umweltaktie startet Düngemittelverkauf bereits in diesem Jahr - ...
va-Q-tec AG platziert erfolgreich Anleihe in Höhe von CHF 25 Mio.
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:27 Uhr
DGAP-News: Korrektur: NeuroRx und Relief veröffentlichen erste erfolgreiche Ergebnisse aus der erweiterten Notfallanwendung ('Expanded Access Use') von RLF-100(TM) (Aviptadil) bei Patienten mit kritischem COVID-19 und schwerer Komorbidität: 72% Überlebensrate bei In
18:27 Uhr
EQS-News: Korrektur: NeuroRx und Relief veröffentlichen erste erfolgreiche Ergebnisse aus der erweiterten Notfallanwendung ('Expanded Access Use') von RLF-100(TM) (Aviptadil) bei Patienten mit kritischem COVID-19 und schwerer Komorbidität: 72% Überlebensrate bei In
14:20 Uhr
Impfstoffrallye: Biontech, Moderna, AstraZeneca: Welche Impfstoff-Aktie ist die beste? Und: Schaufelhersteller nicht vergessen!
24.11.20
DGAP-News: NeuroRx und Relief veröffentlichen erste erfolgreiche Ergebnisse aus der erweiterten Notfallanwendung ('Expanded Access Use') von RLF-100(TM) (Aviptadil) bei Patienten mit kritischem COVID-19 und schwerer Komorbidität: 72% Überlebensrate bei Intensivpatie
24.11.20
EQS-News: NeuroRx und Relief veröffentlichen erste erfolgreiche Ergebnisse aus der erweiterten Notfallanwendung ('Expanded Access Use') von RLF-100(TM) (Aviptadil) bei Patienten mit kritischem COVID-19 und schwerer Komorbidität: 72% Überlebensrate bei Intensivpatie
24.11.20
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce initial successful results from expanded access use of RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil) in patients with Critical COVID-19 and Severe Comorbidity: 72% survival seen in ICU patients
23.11.20
DGAP-News: Relief kündigt Einberufung zur außerordentlichen Hauptversammlung der RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG an (deutsch)
23.11.20
EQS-News: Relief Announces Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG
23.11.20
EQS-News: Relief kündigt Einberufung zur außerordentlichen Hauptversammlung der RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG an
18.11.20
DGAP-News: Relief hat Auftragspartner für die klinische Entwicklung und Unternehmen für die Auftragsherstellung von RLF-100TM in Europa ausgewählt (deutsch)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:07 Uhr
5.539
Relief Therapeutics - eine COVID-19 Hoffnung?
03.11.20
2
DGAP-News: NeuroRx und Relief veröffentlichen Topline-Wirksamkeitsdaten von Patienten, die im US-FDA