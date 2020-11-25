ATW Tech Announces Revenues of $1,7M for Its Third Quarter of 2020

MONTREAL, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATW Tech Inc. (the "Company" or "ATW Tech") (TSX-V : ATW) announces today its results for the quarter ending September 30, 2020.



For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, the Company generated revenues of $1.7M compared to $5M for the same period in 2019. The decrease of $3.3M is mainly due to the clean-up exercise of its clients and the sale of the assets of VuduMobile Inc.;

Cost of sales totalled $1.5M compared to $4.3M for the same period in 2019, a decrease of $2.7M representing a margin of $179k or 11% in 2020 compared to $761k or 15% in 2019 for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020;

Selling and administrative fees decreased by $422k and $770k respectively for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 compared to the same period in 2019;

On November 9, 2020, the Company closed a private placement of $1,500,000 through the issuance of 30,000,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.05 per common share

On November 9, 2020, the Company completed the acquisition of 100% of the outstanding shares of Semeon Analytics Inc. ("Semeon") for a consideration of $2,955,000 payable by the issuance of 59,100,000 common shares of the Company.



Outlook

In conjunction with the strategic growth initiatives pursued by the Company to maximize value for our shareholders, the Company has made progress on multiple fronts in recent months. Indeed, the Company is pleased to announce the completion of a private placement and the acquisition of Semeon as of November 9, 2020.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement to cover the costs of the acquisition and the integration of Semeon into its structure, for the development and commercialization of ATW Tech and Semeon's products as well as for general corporate purposes. In addition, the Company plans to repay some of its debts in order to clean up its current balance sheet and reduce its financial expenses.

The acquisition of Semeon increases ATW Tech's ability to offer services to its clients in synergy with one of its intellectual properties, Option.vote, in SaaS mode, and will provide access to the American and European markets, particularly in the FINTECH market.

"This acquisition will enable ATW Tech to better serve its customers and expand its market potential," stated Michel Guay, President and CEO of ATW Tech Inc.

The information presented above is a summary of the highlights. For additional information, please refer to the Company's interim condensed consolidated financial statements and the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 at www.sedar.com.