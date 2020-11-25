 

ATW Tech Announces Revenues of $1,7M for Its Third Quarter of 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.11.2020, 18:38  |  65   |   |   

MONTREAL, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATW Tech Inc. (the "Company" or "ATW Tech") (TSX-V : ATW) announces today its results for the quarter ending September 30, 2020.

  • For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, the Company generated revenues of $1.7M compared to $5M for the same period in 2019. The decrease of $3.3M is mainly due to the clean-up exercise of its clients and the sale of the assets of VuduMobile Inc.;
  • Cost of sales totalled $1.5M compared to $4.3M for the same period in 2019, a decrease of $2.7M representing a margin of $179k or 11% in 2020 compared to $761k or 15% in 2019 for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020;
  • Selling and administrative fees decreased by $422k and $770k respectively for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 compared to the same period in 2019;
  • On November 9, 2020, the Company closed a private placement of $1,500,000 through the issuance of 30,000,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.05 per common share
  • On November 9, 2020, the Company completed the acquisition of 100% of the outstanding shares of Semeon Analytics Inc. ("Semeon") for a consideration of $2,955,000 payable by the issuance of 59,100,000 common shares of the Company.

Outlook

In conjunction with the strategic growth initiatives pursued by the Company to maximize value for our shareholders, the Company has made progress on multiple fronts in recent months. Indeed, the Company is pleased to announce the completion of a private placement and the acquisition of Semeon as of November 9, 2020.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement to cover the costs of the acquisition and the integration of Semeon into its structure, for the development and commercialization of ATW Tech and Semeon's products as well as for general corporate purposes. In addition, the Company plans to repay some of its debts in order to clean up its current balance sheet and reduce its financial expenses.

The acquisition of Semeon increases ATW Tech's ability to offer services to its clients in synergy with one of its intellectual properties, Option.vote, in SaaS mode, and will provide access to the American and European markets, particularly in the FINTECH market.

"This acquisition will enable ATW Tech to better serve its customers and expand its market potential," stated Michel Guay, President and CEO of ATW Tech Inc.

The information presented above is a summary of the highlights. For additional information, please refer to the Company's interim condensed consolidated financial statements and the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 at www.sedar.com.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ATW Tech Announces Revenues of $1,7M for Its Third Quarter of 2020 MONTREAL, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ATW Tech Inc. (the "Company" or "ATW Tech") (TSX-V : ATW) announces today its results for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, the Company generated …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
FRO - Third Quarter and Nine Months 2020 Results
BioNTech und InstaDeep geben strategische Partnerschaft bekannt und gründen AI Innovation Lab zur ...
AIM Announces Milestone in COVID-19 Treatment and Prevention Efforts with First Patient Dosed in ...
Gen III Announces Debt Settlement
Viomi Technology Co., Ltd Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community
Nokia, A1 provide private wireless connectivity for Siemens renewable energy microgrid
Titel
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
Fosterville South Receives Final Approval of the Court for Spinout of Leviathan Gold Ltd. Shares to ...
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...