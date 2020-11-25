 

DGAP-Adhoc Fürstenberg Capital II GmbH:Kündigung des Beteiligungsvertrags vom 20. Mai 2005 zwischen der Fürstenberg Capital II GmbH ('Emittentin') und der Norddeutschen Landesbank Girozentrale ('Bank') Erwartete Rückzahlung der von der Emittentin begebenen Capital

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fürstenberg Capital II GmbH / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe/Sonstiges
Fürstenberg Capital II GmbH:Kündigung des Beteiligungsvertrags vom 20. Mai 2005 zwischen der Fürstenberg Capital II GmbH ('Emittentin') und der Norddeutschen Landesbank Girozentrale ('Bank') Erwartete Rückzahlung der von der Emittentin begebenen Capital Notes (ISIN: DE000A0EUBN9, Common Code: 021983110, Dutch Security Code (Fonds Code): 15379, notiert an der Börse Euronext Amsterdam - Official Segment) im Juni 2023

25.11.2020 / 18:59 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Ad-hoc-Announcement Pursuant to Art. 17 MAR Ad-hoc-Meldung gemäß Art. 17 MAR
Termination of the Participation Agreement dated 20 May 2005 between Fürstenberg Capital II GmbH ("Issuer") and Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale ("Bank") Kündigung des Beteiligungsvertrags vom 20. Mai 2005 zwischen der Fürstenberg Capital II GmbH ("Emittentin") und der Norddeutschen Landesbank Girozentrale ("Bank")
Expected Repayment of the Capital Notes of the Issuer (ISIN: DE000A0EUBN9, Common Code: 021983110, Dutch Security Code (Fonds Code): 15379, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange - Official Segment) in June 2023 Erwartete Rückzahlung der von der Emittentin begebenen Capital Notes (ISIN: DE000A0EUBN9, Common Code: 021983110, Dutch Security Code (Fonds Code): 15379, notiert an der Börse Euronext Amsterdam - Official Segment) im Juni 2023
The Bank, with written notice dated 25 November 2020, has terminated the Participation Agreement for regulatory reasons pursuant to § 7(4) of the Participation Agreement within the agreed notice period and with effect as of 31 December 2022 since the Silent Contribution will no longer qualify as tier 1 capital after the end of the transition period pursuant to Art. 484 of Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013 on 1 January 2022. The competent supervisory authority approved such termination. Mit Schreiben vom 25. November 2020 hat die Bank den Beteiligungsvertrag gemäß § 7(4) des Beteiligungsvertrags unter Einhaltung der vereinbarten Kündigungsfrist mit Wirkung zum 31. Dezember 2022 aus aufsichtsrechtlichen Gründen gekündigt, da die Stille Einlage nach Ende der Übergangsfrist nach Art. 484 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 575/2013 ab dem 1. Januar 2022 nicht mehr als Kernkapital anerkannt wird. Die zuständige Aufsichtsbehörde hat der Beendigung zugestimmt.
Subject to postponement pursuant to the terms of the Participation Agreement, the Silent Contribution is expected to be repaid on 30 June 2023 at the Repayment Amount specified in the Participation Agreement. In case the commercial law Book Value of the Silent Contribution as determined in the Bank's balance sheet for the Bank's fiscal year ending on 31 December 2022 is lower than the Nominal Contribution Amount, the Repayment Amount will correspond to such lower Book Value of the Silent Contribution. Due to a sharing of losses pursuant to § 6(1) of the Participation Agreement, the commercial law book value of the Silent Contribution has been reduced in the past, most recently to EUR 150.509.777,70 in the balance sheet of the Bank for the fiscal year ended on 31 December 2019. The amount relevant for determining the Repayment Amount, however, will not be the book value of the Silent Contribution as of 31 December 2019 but the Book Value of the Silent Contribution as of 31 December 2022. Such Book Value of the Silent Contribution will depend on the performance of the Bank and may be higher or lower than the book value of the Silent Contribution as of 31 December 2019.
