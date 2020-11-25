Subject to postponement pursuant to the terms of the Participation Agreement, the Silent Contribution is expected to be repaid on 30 June 2023 at the Repayment Amount specified in the Participation Agreement. In case the commercial law Book Value of the Silent Contribution as determined in the Bank's balance sheet for the Bank's fiscal year ending on 31 December 2022 is lower than the Nominal Contribution Amount, the Repayment Amount will correspond to such lower Book Value of the Silent Contribution. Due to a sharing of losses pursuant to § 6(1) of the Participation Agreement, the commercial law book value of the Silent Contribution has been reduced in the past, most recently to EUR 150.509.777,70 in the balance sheet of the Bank for the fiscal year ended on 31 December 2019. The amount relevant for determining the Repayment Amount, however, will not be the book value of the Silent Contribution as of 31 December 2019 but the Book Value of the Silent Contribution as of 31 December 2022. Such Book Value of the Silent Contribution will depend on the performance of the Bank and may be higher or lower than the book value of the Silent Contribution as of 31 December 2019. Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4 Fürstenberg Hybridanleihe 5,625 % ohne Laufzeitbegrenzung jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de







