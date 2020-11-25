 

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. to Participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.11.2020, 19:00  |  37   |   |   

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Rusty Frantz, and Chief Financial Officer, Jamie Arnold, will participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, including a fireside chat presentation and one-on-one meetings with investors, on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. A recording of the fireside chat will be available at investor.nextgen.com.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and oral health providers in their journeys to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

NextGen Healthcare Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. to Participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Rusty Frantz, and Chief Financial Officer, Jamie Arnold, will participate in the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces the European Commission’s Approval of Advance Purchase Agreement for Initial 80 ...
Clovis Oncology Announces Exercise by Existing Holder of Option to Purchase an Additional $7.5 ...
AllianzGI Announces Shareholders of 5 Closed-End Funds Approve New Investment Advisory and ...
Amazon Launches IP Accelerator in Europe to Help Small Businesses Protect Their Brands and Tackle ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Revance to Participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
Hudson Announces “Celebrate Books and Booksellers”
Cash App Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Credit Karma Tax
Next Private Launches Offer for Altice Europe
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter FY 2021 Financial Results
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
NextGen Healthcare Showcases Patient-Provider Connection at 23rd Annual User Group Meeting
18.11.20
NextGen Healthcare’s Integrated Solutions Chosen by Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center
12.11.20
NextGen Healthcare Named Only Ambulatory-Specific EMR Vendor to Provide Strong Usability Experience in Latest KLAS Interoperability Report
10.11.20
NextGen Healthcare Launches Industry’s Next Evolution of Integrated Eye Care Technology
09.11.20
8,000 Healthcare Professionals to Convene Online for NextGen Healthcare’s 23rd Annual User Conference
28.10.20
NextGen Health Data Hub Enables Arizona’s First Ever COVID-19 Alerts for Community-Wide Data Exchange During Pandemic

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
17
NextGen Healthcare Inc - Anbieter von Lösungen für elektronische Patientenakten