NextGen Healthcare, Inc. to Participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Rusty Frantz, and Chief Financial Officer, Jamie Arnold, will participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, including a fireside chat presentation and one-on-one meetings with investors, on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. A recording of the fireside chat will be available at investor.nextgen.com .

