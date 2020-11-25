 

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to December 4 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Actions Against Precigen, Inc. (PGEN)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.11.2020, 18:52  |  45   |   |   

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors that class action lawsuits are pending against Precigen, Inc. (“Precigen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PGEN) (formerly Intrexon Corp. (NYSE: XON)) and certain of its officers and directors alleging violations of federal securities laws. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Precigen securities between May 10, 2017 and September 25, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), and have suffered losses, you are encouraged to contact Rhiana Swartz for additional information at (844) 818-6980 or rswartz@scott-scott.com.

Precigen operates in the synthetic biology field and creates biologically-based products.

The complaints allege that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was using pure methane as feedstock for its announced yields for its methanotroph bioconversion platform instead of natural gas; (2) yields from natural gas as a feedstock were substantially lower than the aforementioned pure methane yields; (3) due to the substantial price difference between pure methane and natural gas, pure methane was not a commercially viable feedstock; (4) the Company’s financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 were false and could not be relied upon; and (5) the Company had material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting.

On March 2, 2020, the Company filed a Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, stating that the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (“SEC”) Division of Enforcement issued a subpoena “informing the Company of a non-public, fact-finding investigation concerning the Company’s disclosures regarding its methane bioconversion platform,” but that “the investigative work was largely completed.”

On this news, the stock dropped over 17% to close at $3.24 on March 3, 2020.

Then, on September 25, 2020, the SEC announced a cease and desist order against Precigen. The cease and desist order involved “inaccurate reports concerning the Company’s purported success converting relatively inexpensive natural gas into more expensive industrial chemicals using a proprietary methane bioconversion (“MBC”) program.” The order noted that the Company was “primarily using significantly more expensive pure methane for the relevant laboratory experiments but was indicating that the results had been achieved using natural gas.”

What You Can Do

If you purchased Precigen securities between May 10, 2017 and September 25, 2020, both dates inclusive, and have suffered losses, or if you have questions about this notice or your legal rights, you are encouraged to contact attorney Rhiana Swartz for additional information at (844) 818-6980 or rswartz@scott-scott.com. The lead plaintiff deadline is December 4, 2020.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

Precigen Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to December 4 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Actions Against Precigen, Inc. (PGEN) Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors that class action lawsuits are pending against Precigen, Inc. (“Precigen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PGEN) …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces the European Commission’s Approval of Advance Purchase Agreement for Initial 80 ...
Clovis Oncology Announces Exercise by Existing Holder of Option to Purchase an Additional $7.5 ...
AllianzGI Announces Shareholders of 5 Closed-End Funds Approve New Investment Advisory and ...
Amazon Launches IP Accelerator in Europe to Help Small Businesses Protect Their Brands and Tackle ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Revance to Participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
Hudson Announces “Celebrate Books and Booksellers”
Cash App Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Credit Karma Tax
Next Private Launches Offer for Altice Europe
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter FY 2021 Financial Results
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
PGEN CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon Corporation