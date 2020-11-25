Teck Media and Investor Webcast Advisory

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) President and Chief Executive Officer Don Lindsay will be presenting at the Citi Basic Materials Virtual conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern/12:00 p.m. Pacific time. The investor presentation will include information on company strategy, financial performance and outlook for the company’s business units.



The fireside chat presentation will be webcast through the following link at: https://kvgo.com/citi/teck-resources-ltd-december-2020.