 

ABIONYX announces the observation of positive therapeutic signals in Temporary Authorizations for Use (ATUn) in France and Italy for an ultra-rare kidney disease

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.11.2020, 19:15  |  35   |   |   

Regulatory News:

ABIONYX Pharma (FR0012616852 - ABNX - PEA PME eligible) (Paris:ABNX), a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients, today announces the observation of positive therapeutic signals in named patient Temporary Authorizations for Use (ATUn), using CER-001 in patients with an ultra-rare kidney disease.

Based on the positive therapeutic signals detected in in-depth post-hoc analyses, ABIONYX confirms that the data set of the two ATUn granted in France and Italy supports a promising therapeutic activity of CER-001 in the progression of an ultra-rare renal disease. Due to the severity of their renal disease, patients who were about to be dialysed due to rapidly declining kidney function, were able to avoid the need for dialysis during their treatment with CER-001. These therapeutic signals on CER-001 confirm the potential for CER-001 to be used in severe indications, mainly renal at the moment.

In studies currently being considered for publication by peer-reviewed journals, researchers have shown that HDLs have a major anti-inflammatory role and impact on kidney function. These important effects were demonstrated in a genetically modified mouse model of kidney failure. Several studies of other models of renal pathology have previously shown that HDLs stimulate renal remodeling, a critical factor contributing to disease progression.

As a reminder, last January and February, ABIONYX received requests to provide CER-001 in France and Italy under named patient Temporary Authorizations for Use (ATUn) in an ultra-rare renal disease without existing treatment. These ATUn were granted at the request and under the sole responsibility of prescribing physicians, and are usually requested when the drug is likely to be of benefit to the patient.

Under the two named patient Temporary Authorizations for Use (ATUn) in France and Italy for the ultra-rare renal disease without existing treatment, CER-001 was administered chronically but with a frequency that decreased during the course of treatment in accordance with the protocol chosen by the prescribing physicians.

ABIONYX has conducted an in-depth analysis of all data that will be included in the publications and will share these results with regulatory authorities in order to redefine the development plan for CER-001 in the treatment of renal diseases without existing treatment. ABIONYX will work closely with patients, investigators, ethics committees and regulatory authorities to identify the next steps to be taken, in the best interest of patients, while ensuring the consent of all stakeholders.

These ATUn data do not allow a definitive conclusion on the efficacy endpoint at this time, but are likely to be of benefit to patients with severe kidney disease without existing treatment.

Cyrille Tupin, CEO of ABIONYX, concludes: “We are extremely grateful to the patients, their families and the nephrology professors and physicians and all healthcare professionals involved in these named patient Temporary Authorizations for Use (ATUn) for their support and trust in the company. We are more than ever committed to the continued development of our biotech assets and the development of drugs for kidney diseases without effective treatment, where medical needs remain very high”.

Finally, ABIONYX is awaiting data from other ongoing preclinical studies.

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients. The biotech assets inherited from CERENIS Therapeutics constitute a rich portfolio of valuable programs for the treatment of metabolic diseases as well as with a HDL targeted drug delivery platform.

Abionyx Pharma Share Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ABIONYX announces the observation of positive therapeutic signals in Temporary Authorizations for Use (ATUn) in France and Italy for an ultra-rare kidney disease Regulatory News: ABIONYX Pharma (FR0012616852 - ABNX - PEA PME eligible) (Paris:ABNX), a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients, today announces the observation of positive …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces the European Commission’s Approval of Advance Purchase Agreement for Initial 80 ...
Clovis Oncology Announces Exercise by Existing Holder of Option to Purchase an Additional $7.5 ...
AllianzGI Announces Shareholders of 5 Closed-End Funds Approve New Investment Advisory and ...
Amazon Launches IP Accelerator in Europe to Help Small Businesses Protect Their Brands and Tackle ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Revance to Participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
Hudson Announces “Celebrate Books and Booksellers”
Cash App Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Credit Karma Tax
Next Private Launches Offer for Altice Europe
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter FY 2021 Financial Results
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
ABIONYX Pharma: Monthly Statement of Total Voting Rights and Shares Forming the Company’s Share Capital