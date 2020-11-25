Sdiptech AB (publ) - Notice of extraordinary general meeting

In accordance with a new temporary law (2020:198) which aims to reduce the spread of covid-19, the meeting will be held without any physical meeting which means that it will not be possible for shareholders to attend personally or through a proxy. Instead, the shareholders can submit their votes to the general meeting in advance through so called postal voting.

Shareholders that wish to vote in advance of the meeting must be registered in the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB on the record day which is Wednesday 9 December 2020 and submit their votes through a digital postal voting form which is available on the Company’s website www.sdiptech.com, no later than Wednesday 16 December 2020. The submitted postal voting form is considered as a notice to attend the general meeting and no separate notice is required.

Shareholders with nominee-registered shares through a bank or other nominee must temporarily register their shares in their own name with Euroclear Sweden AB (so called voting-rights registration). Shareholders requesting such registration must notify their nominee well before 9 December 2020. Registration of voting rights that has been requested by shareholders at such a time that the registration has been made by the nominee no later than on 11 December 2020 will be taken into account in the presentation of the share register.

Shareholders voting through proxy shall issue a dated and signed proxy which is attached to the digital postal voting form together with a certificate of registration for shareholders who are legal entities. The proxy may not be older than one year unless it states a longer validity, however not longer than five years. Proxy forms are available on the Company’s website, www.sdiptech.com

Information about the decisions made will be published on the day of the general meeting, as soon as the outcome of the postal voting has been determined.

In the postal voting form, a shareholder can request that the decision on a specific matter is deferred to a so called continued general meeting at a later date. Such continued general meeting cannot be held solely by postal voting and shall take place if the general meeting decides so or if requested by shareholders representing at least 10% of all shares in the Company.