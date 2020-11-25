 

Unilever to Acquire SmartyPants Vitamins

Unilever announced today that it has signed an agreement to acquire SmartyPants Vitamins, a U.S.-based Vitamin, Mineral & Supplement company.

Based in Los Angeles, SmartyPants Vitamins was founded in 2011 by entrepreneurs Courtney Nichols Gould and Gordon Gould, who set out to create a comprehensive supplement made from premium ingredients to support the wellbeing needs of children and adults.

SmartyPants Vitamins has a simple yet powerful promise: to be smart, simple and true. SmartyPants works with non-GMO certified ingredients and a range of sustainably sourced bio-available nutrients. Their product range is free from synthetic colors, artificial flavors, sweeteners and preservatives.

Peter Ter Kulve, President of Health & Wellbeing at Unilever, said: “SmartyPants Vitamins complements Unilever’s portfolio of brands (Horlicks, OLLY, Equilibra and Liquid I.V) in the functional nutrition and supplement segment. We are excited to work with co-founders Courtney and Gordon and their team to grow their innovative and data driven business model.”

Rooted in the belief that good health should be made accessible to everybody, SmartyPants Vitamins has a long-standing partnership with non-profit organization, Vitamin Angels, to provide life-changing vitamins for mothers, expectant mothers, and children in need worldwide.

Fabian Garcia, President of Unilever North America, said: “We are delighted to welcome SmartyPants Vitamins to the Unilever family and our portfolio of purpose-led brands. SmartyPants Vitamins aligns strongly with our mission to improve the health and wellbeing of consumers and empower people to take charge of their health with solutions they can understand and trust.”

Courtney Nichols Gould & Gordon Gould, Co-founders and Co-CEO’s of SmartyPants Vitamins, said: “From the start, SmartyPants Vitamins has been about family, authenticity and a core commitment to our collective well-being. We are excited to work with Unilever to grow the SmartyPants brand.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

For more information on Unilever North America and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

About SmartyPants Vitamins

Since 2011, SmartyPants has led the supplement industry in designing and manufacturing comprehensive, multifunctional supplements in a variety of easy-to-take formats for the whole family. Scientifically-formulated, made with premium, responsibly-sourced ingredients and delightful to take, their products are made in North America are free of any synthetic colors, artificial flavors, artificial sweeteners, or preservatives, and are third-party lab tested. In partnership with Vitamin Angels, SmartyPants Vitamins has reached over 14 million mothers and children worldwide with nutrient grants, with a goal of reaching 100 million by 2025. SmartyPants Vitamins can be found in more than 30,000 stores across the country including the world's leading specialty, club and online retailers including: Amazon, Costco, Target, Walmart, Whole Foods Market, Walgreens, and many more. For more information, please visit https://www.smartypantsvitamins.com/

