Pinnacle Bancshares Declares $0.19 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. (OTC PINK: PCLB) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share. The dividend is payable December 18, 2020 to stockholders of record on December 7, 2020. The quarterly amount is equivalent to an annualized rate of $0.76 per share.

