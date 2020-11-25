 

Pinnacle Bancshares Declares $0.19 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.11.2020, 19:27  |  46   |   |   

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. (OTC PINK: PCLB) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share. The dividend is payable December 18, 2020 to stockholders of record on December 7, 2020. The quarterly amount is equivalent to an annualized rate of $0.76 per share.

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pinnacle Bancshares Declares $0.19 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. (OTC PINK: PCLB) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share. The dividend is payable December 18, 2020 to stockholders of record on December 7, 2020. The quarterly …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces the European Commission’s Approval of Advance Purchase Agreement for Initial 80 ...
Clovis Oncology Announces Exercise by Existing Holder of Option to Purchase an Additional $7.5 ...
AllianzGI Announces Shareholders of 5 Closed-End Funds Approve New Investment Advisory and ...
Amazon Launches IP Accelerator in Europe to Help Small Businesses Protect Their Brands and Tackle ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Cash App Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Credit Karma Tax
Revance to Participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
Hudson Announces “Celebrate Books and Booksellers”
Next Private Launches Offer for Altice Europe
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter FY 2021 Financial Results
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity