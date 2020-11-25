Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. Announces Adoption of a 5% Stock Repurchase Program

WOOSTER, Ohio, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc., (the “Company”) (OTCQX:WAYN), the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank, reported that its Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase program. On November 24, 2020, the Board of Directors adopted a new 5% stock repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to an additional 124,685 shares. The stock repurchase program may be limited or terminated at any time without prior notice. The previous stock repurchase program was completed during the third quarter of 2020.



President and CEO James R. VanSickle commented, “The Company continues to support improvement in shareholder value by introducing this new 5% stock repurchase program. We remain committed to building value through strong earnings, cash dividends and stock repurchase programs. We are grateful for the continued support we are receiving from both our customers and shareholders.”