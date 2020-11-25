 

Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Reject Mr. Barnhill’s Attempt to Change Majority of TESSCO Board

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS), a leading value-added distributor and solutions provider for the wireless industry, today commented on reports issued by Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”) and Glass Lewis & Co. (“Glass Lewis”) regarding Robert B. Barnhill, Jr.’s consent solicitation.

We are pleased that both ISS and Glass Lewis have rejected Mr. Barnhill’s desire to regain undue and excessive influence over TESSCO and its Board by replacing a majority of TESSCO directors with Mr. Barnhill’s hand-picked nominees. Both firms recognize that our thoughtful and deliberate Board refreshment process has led to the addition of highly qualified directors – five new directors in the last three years – and that replacing a majority of directors at this time is not in the best interests of shareholders.

Notably, both independent research firms concluded that only two of Mr. Barnhill’s nominees should be supported by shareholders. Neither firm recommended that shareholders provide Mr. Barnhill with the majority position on the Board he seeks.

Both ISS and Glass Lewis recommended a Board composition that is consistent with the settlement proposal made by TESSCO on Monday, November 23. That proposal would result in a Board comprising Mr. Barnhill and two of his candidates, TESSCO’s Chief Executive Officer, Sandip Mukerjee, the three directors who were added to the TESSCO Board in 2020 and Paul Gaffney, an independent director added to the TESSCO Board in June 2018.

The Board of TESSCO encourages Mr. Barnhill to accept this proposal, and the recommendations of these leading corporate governance research firms, rather than overreach and seek more influence by continuing the consent solicitation campaign. TESSCO stands ready to negotiate the terms of a mutually agreeable pact to end the distraction and expense of Mr. Barnhill’s consent solicitation.

As stated in its November 18, 2020 report, ISS acknowledges1:

“Barnhill's record when running the company as CEO and as its chairman does not warrant supporting his attempt to gain a majority position on the board.”

“The dissident's plan appears similar to the current plan presented by the board and management, and as such, does not warrant a majority position on the board for Barnhill.”

“Still, the company's TSR showed sharp declines over the last two years of Barnhill's tenure as CEO, and the legacy issues that have plagued the company, including its reliance on Tier 1 public carriers, antiquated IT and inventory management systems…”

