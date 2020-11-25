CBL Properties Celebrates Opening of Live! Casino Pittsburgh at Westmoreland Mall Outside of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

“Live! Casino Pittsburgh is a world-class gaming and entertainment destination and is a tremendous addition to Westmoreland Mall,” said Stephen Lebovitz, chief executive officer, CBL Properties. “It will draw customers from well beyond the mall’s existing trade area. This redevelopment is truly the most extraordinary reuse of a former anchor, not just at a CBL property, but at any property.”

CBL Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) today announced the completion and grand opening of Live! Casino Pittsburgh, a $150-million entertainment destination developed by The Cordish Companies, in the former Bon-Ton location at CBL’s Westmoreland Mall in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, outside of Pittsburgh. The new casino features 750 of the latest, state-of-the-art slots and approximately 30 live-action table games, as well as the industry-leading FanDuel Sportsbook.

The 100,000-square-foot two-level facility, features a state-of-the-art casino on the ground level as well as a variety of entertainment and food options on the second level, including live music and non-casino games. Additionally, the facility includes a lineup of premier dining and entertainment concepts – Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen + Bar and Sports & Social Steel City.

Emmy-award winning chef, restaurateur, New York Times Best Selling author and TV personality Guy Fieri opened Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen + Bar highlighted by a creative menu and craft cocktails. Sports & Social Steel City features a 45-foot LED video screen for the ultimate sports experience, where guests can watch up to 16 different games at once. Sports & Social also offers a FanDuel Sportsbook, allowing guests to place wagers at FanDuel and providing them access to FanDuel’s fantasy and sports betting platforms.

In addition, the Live! Casino property will also include a PBR Country Bar – PBR Pittsburgh. Slated to open next year as part of a second phase of openings, PBR Pittsburgh will bring an authentic country experience to the region.

Lebovitz added, “Our partners at The Cordish Companies have considered every detail, from the food and entertainment options, gaming, down to the elaborate fixtures to create a one-of-a-kind experience for the Greater Pittsburgh region. This addition, coupled with the in-demand merchandising mix Westmoreland Mall offers, provides visitors to the property with a wide array of entertainment, dining and more. Not only does Live! Casino enhance the offerings already available at the property, but it will spur additional development on the campus and further solidify Westmoreland Mall as the retail, dining, and entertainment destination in the region.”