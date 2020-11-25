 

Plug and Play Sponsors the World Bank Global Disruptive Tech Challenge 2021 Restoring Landscapes in the Aral Sea Region

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
25.11.2020, 20:49  |  34   |   |   

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Bank is launching the Disruptive Technology and Innovation Challenge in the Aral Sea, partnering with several organizations to encourage the development of disruptive technology and innovation to achieve landscape restoration in the Aral Sea watershed.

Plug and Play Logo

The challenge is being sponsored by Plug and Play, the Central Asia Water and Energy Program (CAWEP), the RESILAND CA + Program, the Kazakh-German University (DKU) and the Global Landscapes Forum (GLF). 

Plug and Play, the world's largest global innovation platform, will be identifying and nurturing homegrown and global startups that can use their ingenuity for a better future for landscape restoration. "We're excited to build a stronger presence in Kazakhstan and for Plug and Play to invest and accelerate startups around sustainable energy, IT and digital technology, and environmental sustainability," said Mike Zayonc, VP, Plug and Play.

"The Global Disruptive Tech Challenge 2021 is a premiere for the World Bank in Central Asia; It is a fantastic opportunity to boost the green tech and innovation economy and provides a global outreach about the Aral Sea situation," said Paola Agostini, Lead Natural Resources Management Specialist at the World Bank.

The Aral Sea watershed has suffered from the extreme overuse of its water resources, leading to the desertification of around 5 million hectares and the dislocation of thousands of people. The Aral Sea's ecological crisis continues to affect millions of people in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

This challenge will connect innovation with impact-driven solutions. Four individual or organizational innovators from around the world will receive awards to further their disruptive and innovative solutions to landscape restoration issues in the Aral Sea region. The challenge will focus on proposals regarding agriculture and land management, sustainable forestry, socio-economic development, and information and knowledge. 

Disruptive technologies can help alleviate the negative impacts on landscapes from natural and human induced factors, while also addressing the needs of economic growth and sustainable development. This challenge aims to reduce the destructive impact of the Aral Sea crisis on livelihoods and the environment.

Participants can submit their proposals until January 15, 2021. To learn more about the Disruptive Technology and Innovation Challenge, visit the program page

Join Plug and Play and the World Bank on December 15th, 7am ET for a webinar on Restoring Landscapes in the Aral Sea. Register here.

Contact:
Allison Romero
(408) 524-1457
allison@pnptc.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/835431/PNP_Logo.jpg

Blei jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Plug and Play Sponsors the World Bank Global Disruptive Tech Challenge 2021 Restoring Landscapes in the Aral Sea Region ALMATY, Kazakhstan, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The World Bank is launching the Disruptive Technology and Innovation Challenge in the Aral Sea, partnering with several organizations to encourage the development of disruptive technology and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Agora Powers Innovative Virtual Experiences Beyond Video Conferencing
Will Electric Vehicle Companies Surpass Trillion-Dollar Tech Giants
SW China's Chengdu to host event on international supply chain innovation
Popular Mobile App PlantSnap Has Been Released in the AppGallery
Cancer Diagnostics Market to Reach US$311 Bn by 2027; Increased Efforts to Find New Therapeutics to Fuel Market Growth: TMR
NFC Chips Market Players Likely to Experience Prominent Demand Opportunities from Automotive Sector: TMR
Riflescopes Market Size Worth $10.25 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 4.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.
ZTE and GSMA Intelligence Release White Paper on Green 5G - 5G Energy Efficiencies, Green is the ...
SoftIron's Open Source-Based HyperDrive Storage Solution Verified Veeam Ready
Position Statement Regarding Cerro de Pasco
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Downtown Dubai prepares for a New Year's Eve spectacle to remember
The 2020 International Mountain Tourism Alliance Annual Conference Opened On November 18th
CGTN: China calls for more inclusive development in post-COVID world
And the winner is... Welcome to the International Truck of the Year award 2021
On the Edge Conservation creates virtual animal influencers
CGTN: China to boost economic growth through innovation and opening-up, nurturing joint development in ...
The Need for Precise Testing Capabilities is Clear as Cases Surge
Huawei's Customers Win Three World Smart City Awards and Three Nominations at the 2020 Smart City ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:13 Uhr
Stellungnahme zu Cerro de Pasco
13:30 Uhr
Newell Brands Announces Early Results of Its Tender Offer
10:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Rochade Finance-GbR: erfolgreiche Privatplatzierung einer besicherten 3,7532 % Anleihe im Volumen von 120,5 Mio. Euro
24.11.20
Exclusive Networks erwirbt Nuaware zur Beschleunigung von Cloud- und DevOps-Möglichkeiten für Channel- und Vendor-Partner
24.11.20
Flexible Electronics Market Expected to Reach $42.48 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 7.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research
24.11.20
Neues vom Rohstoffexperten: Das Ultimatives Silberportfolio für 2021
24.11.20
Aguila American Gold!: Bergbau in Oregon mit Potenzial!
23.11.20
Gunvor USA Successfully Closes USD 1.1 Billion Borrowing Base
20.11.20
Medley Capital Corporation Board Approves Internalization
19.11.20
AutoWeb Appoints Michael Sadowski to Chief Financial Officer

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
68
Blei/Zink/Silber-XXL-Resourcen : Hudbay minreals