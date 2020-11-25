 

Selectis Health Announces the Addition of its New Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.11.2020, 21:00  |  28   |   |   

Niwot, Colorado., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (Currently in a rebranding effort to be renamed Selectis Health, Inc.) (OTC: GBCS) ("Selectis" or the "Company") announces that upon careful consideration, and after an extensive search, the executive team and the Board have chosen Brandon Thall as the incoming Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of the Company with a start date of November 30, 2020.

Selectis Health’s CEO and President, Lance Baller, stated, “We could not be happier with Brandon joining the team; his energy, passion, and ability to operationalize so many value-added ideas and practices makes him the perfect fit to our growing executive team. We look forward to him leading the finance operations and being a part of the leadership team as we continue to move the Company forward during this exciting growth time at the Company.”

Brandon comes to Selectis Health with a broad ranging background and skillset from varied industries, and is optimistic about the work that is needed to be done for proper systems and controls as a publicly held company. “I cannot wait to dig in to work with Lance, the Board, staff and each of our individually operated and managed facilities. I am most excited about Selectis Health’s ability to ensure our local teams, their medical professionals, and the communities they serve are provided with the necessary tools, resources, and infrastructure to ensure all of our residents/patients, team-members, and their families are taken care of with the type of care, access, and love they need, require, and deserve. I am also committed to ensure that the Company going forward will complete and file its SEC reports in a timely fashion.”

Brandon Thall is a graduate of the Daniel’s School of Business at the University of Denver earning his MBA and has held leadership positions in banking and finance, renewable energy, medical insurance, and consumer packaged goods. He is a Colorado native and enjoys spending time in the Colorado wilderness with his wife, Eliza, and their son George, and their families.

For Further Information Contact:
Jacob Taylor
jtaylor@gbcsreit.com


Global Healthcare REIT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Selectis Health Announces the Addition of its New Chief Financial Officer Niwot, Colorado., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (Currently in a rebranding effort to be renamed Selectis Health, Inc.) (OTC: GBCS) ("Selectis" or the "Company") announces that upon careful consideration, and after …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
FRO - Third Quarter and Nine Months 2020 Results
BioNTech und InstaDeep geben strategische Partnerschaft bekannt und gründen AI Innovation Lab zur ...
Viomi Technology Co., Ltd Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
AIM Announces Milestone in COVID-19 Treatment and Prevention Efforts with First Patient Dosed in ...
Gen III Announces Debt Settlement
NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community
Nokia, A1 provide private wireless connectivity for Siemens renewable energy microgrid
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
Fosterville South Receives Final Approval of the Court for Spinout of Leviathan Gold Ltd. Shares to ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
Global Healthcare Announces 2nd Quarter 2020 Results