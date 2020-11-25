Selectis Health Announces the Addition of its New Chief Financial Officer

Selectis Health’s CEO and President, Lance Baller, stated, “We could not be happier with Brandon joining the team; his energy, passion, and ability to operationalize so many value-added ideas and practices makes him the perfect fit to our growing executive team. We look forward to him leading the finance operations and being a part of the leadership team as we continue to move the Company forward during this exciting growth time at the Company.”

Niwot, Colorado., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (Currently in a rebranding effort to be renamed Selectis Health, Inc.) (OTC: GBCS) ("Selectis" or the "Company") announces that upon careful consideration, and after an extensive search, the executive team and the Board have chosen Brandon Thall as the incoming Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of the Company with a start date of November 30, 2020.

Brandon comes to Selectis Health with a broad ranging background and skillset from varied industries, and is optimistic about the work that is needed to be done for proper systems and controls as a publicly held company. “I cannot wait to dig in to work with Lance, the Board, staff and each of our individually operated and managed facilities. I am most excited about Selectis Health’s ability to ensure our local teams, their medical professionals, and the communities they serve are provided with the necessary tools, resources, and infrastructure to ensure all of our residents/patients, team-members, and their families are taken care of with the type of care, access, and love they need, require, and deserve. I am also committed to ensure that the Company going forward will complete and file its SEC reports in a timely fashion.”

Brandon Thall is a graduate of the Daniel’s School of Business at the University of Denver earning his MBA and has held leadership positions in banking and finance, renewable energy, medical insurance, and consumer packaged goods. He is a Colorado native and enjoys spending time in the Colorado wilderness with his wife, Eliza, and their son George, and their families.