 

RMG Acquisition Corp. Announces Record Date for Stockholders Eligible to Vote on Merger

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.11.2020, 21:42  |  78   |   |   

RMG Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) announced that the close of business on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, has been set as the record date for the determination of stockholders eligible to receive the proxy and vote at the special meeting to be held to consider and approve the previously announced merger with Romeo Systems, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“Romeo Power”).

On October 5, 2020, Romeo Power and the Company announced a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in Romeo Power becoming a publicly listed company.

A proxy statement, once final, will be mailed together with a proxy card to the Company’s stockholders. The final proxy statement will include the date, time and location of the special meeting.

About RMG Acquisition Corp.
 RMG Acquisition Corp is a special purpose acquisition company whose management and board has deep experience in power, renewable energy, environmental services, energy technology and corporate governance. RMG’s team includes top level executives from Goldman Sachs, Carlyle Group, Cogentrix Energy, Deloitte & Touché, Access Industries, Calpine Corporation (CPN) and Riverside Management Group. For additional information, please visit http://www.rmgacquisition.com/.

About Romeo Power
 Romeo Power, founded in 2016 in California by Michael Patterson, is an industry leading energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. Through its energy dense battery modules and packs, Romeo Power enables large-scale sustainable transportation by delivering safer, longer lasting batteries with shorter charge times. With greater energy density, Romeo Power is able to create lightweight and efficient solutions that deliver superior performance, and provide improved acceleration, range, safety and durability. Romeo Power’s modules and packs are customizable and scalable, and they are optimized by its proprietary battery management system. The company has approximately 100 employees and more than 60 battery-specific engineers and a 113,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Los Angeles, California with key battery development capabilities performed in-house. On October 5, 2020, Romeo Power and RMG Acquisition Corp. (“RMG”) (NYSE: RMG), a special purpose acquisition company, announced a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in Romeo Power becoming a publicly listed company. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named Romeo Power, Inc. and is expected to remain listed on the NYSE and trade under the new ticker symbol “RMO.” For additional information on Romeo Power, please visit https://romeopower.com.

Seite 1 von 4
RMG Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RMG Acquisition Corp. Announces Record Date for Stockholders Eligible to Vote on Merger RMG Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) announced that the close of business on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, has been set as the record date for the determination of stockholders eligible to receive the proxy and vote at the special meeting to be held …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces the European Commission’s Approval of Advance Purchase Agreement for Initial 80 ...
Clovis Oncology Announces Exercise by Existing Holder of Option to Purchase an Additional $7.5 ...
Cash App Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Credit Karma Tax
AllianzGI Announces Shareholders of 5 Closed-End Funds Approve New Investment Advisory and ...
Amazon Launches IP Accelerator in Europe to Help Small Businesses Protect Their Brands and Tackle ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
nVent Introduces New SCHROFF Brand Website
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Completes the Acquisition of Marlin Assets
Alchimie Announces the Success of Its Initial Public Offering on Euronext Growth
ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish to Participate in the Virtual UBS Conference
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter FY 2021 Financial Results
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
Romeo Power Secures $234 Million Multi-Year Production Contract with Lion Electric
10.11.20
Republic Services Increases Investment in Romeo Power as Parties Explore Strategic Alliance; Tim Stuart, Republic’s Chief Operating Officer, to Join Romeo Power Board