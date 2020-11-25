DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Miscellaneous CPI Property Group - New Revolving Credit Facility 25.11.2020 / 22:14 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI Property Group - New Revolving Credit Facility



On 25 November 2020, CPI Property Group ("CPIPG" or the "Group") signed a new €700 million revolving credit facility with ten international banks. The facility matures in January 2026 and replaces the Group's existing €510 million revolving credit facility which matures in 2022.

"CPIPG greatly appreciates the support of our relationship banks, particularity with regard to the size, pricing and long tenor," said David Greenbaum, CFO. "While the 2022 revolving facility has never been drawn, this new 2026 facility creates a highly flexible source of liquidity for many years to come."

Lenders to the facility are Banco Santander, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Komerční Banka, Raiffeisen Bank AG, UniCredit and Bank of China.

