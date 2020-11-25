 

DGAP-News CPI Property Group - New Revolving Credit Facility

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
25.11.2020, 22:14  |  36   |   |   

DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
CPI Property Group - New Revolving Credit Facility

25.11.2020 / 22:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

PRESS RELEASE
Luxembourg, 25 November 2020

CPI Property Group - New Revolving Credit Facility

On 25 November 2020, CPI Property Group ("CPIPG" or the "Group") signed a new €700 million revolving credit facility with ten international banks. The facility matures in January 2026 and replaces the Group's existing €510 million revolving credit facility which matures in 2022.

"CPIPG greatly appreciates the support of our relationship banks, particularity with regard to the size, pricing and long tenor," said David Greenbaum, CFO. "While the 2022 revolving facility has never been drawn, this new 2026 facility creates a highly flexible source of liquidity for many years to come."

Lenders to the facility are Banco Santander, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Komerční Banka, Raiffeisen Bank AG, UniCredit and Bank of China.

For more on CPI PROPERTY GROUP, visit our website: www.cpipg.com

For further information please contact:

INVESTORS

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
David Greenbaum
Chief Financial Officer
d.greenbaum@cpipg.com

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
Joe Weaver
Director of Capital Markets
j.weaver@cpipg.com

MEDIA/PR
Kirchhoff Consult AG
Andreas Friedemann
Borselstraße 20
22765 Hamburg
T +49 40 60 91 86 50
F +49 40 60 91 86 60
E andreas.friedemann@kirchhoff.de


25.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 264 767 1
Fax: +352 264 767 67
E-mail: contact@cpipg.com
Internet: www.cpipg.com
ISIN: LU0251710041
WKN: A0JL4D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1150696

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1150696  25.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1150696&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetCPI PROPERTY GROUP Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News CPI Property Group - New Revolving Credit Facility DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Miscellaneous CPI Property Group - New Revolving Credit Facility 25.11.2020 / 22:14 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. CPI PROPERTY GROUP (société anonyme) 40, rue …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EarthRenew Inc: Erste Einnahmen erzielt: Umweltaktie startet Düngemittelverkauf bereits in diesem Jahr - ...
EQS-Adhoc: SIG Combibloc Group AG: SIG to take full ownership of joint venture to leverage growth ...
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE erreicht vorzeitig das Jahresziel 2020 von 900.000 Kunden auf ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces 9m 2020 results in line with guidance, valuations further supported by ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG nimmt erstes Rechenzentrum in den Niederlanden in Betrieb
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt den Verkauf von Produkten an ein in Alberta führendes Unternehmen ...
DGAP-DD: TeamViewer AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited schließt eine Aktienplatzierung in Höhe von 21 Mio. AUD ab, um das ...
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: published results for Q3 2020
EQS-News: Korrektur: NeuroRx und Relief veröffentlichen erste erfolgreiche Ergebnisse aus der erweiterten ...
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
H&R Gruppe und Mabanaft gründen neues Joint Venture zur Vermarktung von PtX-Produkten
Lumcore verlässt sich bei Hochleistungslasern auf Anlagen von AIXTRON / Bestellung über ...
EarthRenew Inc: Erste Einnahmen erzielt: Umweltaktie startet Düngemittelverkauf bereits in diesem Jahr - ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG to Publish its Third Quarter 2020 Business ...
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Neuvorstellung: Erstes Cannabis und Mushroom Extraktionsunternehmen an der Börse!
va-Q-tec AG successfully places CHF 25 million bond
va-Q-tec AG platziert erfolgreich Anleihe in Höhe von CHF 25 Mio.
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...