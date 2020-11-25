 

WEX Inc. to Present at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX), a leading financial technology service provider, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Roberto Simon, will present at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at approximately 3:20 PM EST.

A webcast of the presentation will be available live on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.wexinc.com, or through the following address: https://attendesource.com/profile/web/index.cfm?PKwebID=0x77920f53e&am ...

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an audio replay will also be available on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

About WEX Inc.

Powered by the belief that complex payment systems can be made simple, WEX (NYSE: WEX) is a leading financial technology service provider across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, travel, and healthcare. WEX operates in more than 10 countries and in 20 currencies through approximately 5,000 associates around the world. WEX fleet cards offer 15 million vehicles exceptional payment security and control; purchase volume in travel and corporate solutions grew to approximately $40 billion in 2019; and the WEX Health financial technology platform helps 390,000 employers and more than 32 million consumers better manage healthcare expenses. For more information, visit www.wexinc.com.

