Align Technology to Speak at Upcoming Financial Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN) today announced that the company is scheduled to speak at upcoming financial conferences. The presentations, as noted below, will be webcast live via the Investor Relations section of Align Technology's website at http://investor.aligntech.com. An archived replay will remain on the website for approximately three months.

Conference: 32nd Annual Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Presentation: 1:30 – 1:55 PM - Eastern Time
Location: Virtual Meeting
Speakers: John Morici, CFO
  Madelyn Homick, Senior Mgr, Investor Relations and Corporate Communication
   
Conference: 3rd Annual Evercore Virtual ISI HealthCONx Conference
Date: Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Presentation: 1:00 – 1:45 PM – Eastern Time
Location: Virtual Meeting
Speakers: John Morici, CFO
  Madelyn Homick, Senior Mgr, Investor Relations and Corporate Communication

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero intraoral scanners and services, and CAD/CAM software. Align has helped treat over 9 million patients with the Invisalign system and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry with the iTero intraoral scanner and exocad CAD/CAM software − modernizing today’s practices by enabling enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about the iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com. For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com.

Investor Relations Contact Press Contact
Madelyn Homick Shannon Mangum Henderson
Align Technology, Inc. Ethos Communication, Inc.
(408) 470-1180 (678) 261-7803
mhomick@aligntech.com align@ethoscommunication.com



