 

Telos Corporation Announces Closing of Over-Allotment Option in its Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.11.2020, 22:02  |  29   |   |   

ASHBURN, Va., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation (“Telos”), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, announced today the closing of an additional 2,245,328 shares of its common stock following the exercise in full of the underwriters’ over-allotment option in connection with Telos’ initial public offering. The shares were sold at the initial public offering price of $17.00 per share, resulting in additional gross proceeds of $38,170,576. Including the over-allotment, the total number of shares sold by Telos in the offering was 17,214,187 shares, generating gross proceeds of $292,641,179. Telos’ shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the Ticker Symbol “TLS” and commenced trading on November 19, 2020.

B. Riley Securities, BMO Capital Markets, and Needham & Company acted as joint bookrunners for the offering. Colliers Securities LLC, D.A. Davidson & Co., Northland Capital Markets, Wedbush Securities, and MKM Partners served as co-managers for the offering. 

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on November 18, 2020. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering has been made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from: B. Riley Securities, Inc., Attn: Prospectus Department, 1300 North 17th Street, Suite 1300, Arlington, VA 22209, telephone: (703) 312-9580, or by emailing prospectuses@brileyfin.com; BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attn: Equity Syndicate Department, 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, NY 10036, telephone: (800) 414-3627, or by emailing bmoprospectus@bmo.com; or Needham & Company, LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 250 Park Avenue, 10th Floor, New York, NY 10177, telephone: (800) 903-3268, or by emailing prospectus@needhamco.com.

About Telos Corporation
Telos Corporation empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions to ensure that personnel can work and collaborate securely and productively. The company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around the world.

Media:
Kim Hughes
The Blueshirt Group
kim@blueshirtgroup.com

Investors:
Brinlea Johnson
The Blueshirt Group
brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com


Telos Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Telos Corporation Announces Closing of Over-Allotment Option in its Initial Public Offering ASHBURN, Va., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Telos Corporation (“Telos”), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, announced today the closing of an additional …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
FRO - Third Quarter and Nine Months 2020 Results
BioNTech und InstaDeep geben strategische Partnerschaft bekannt und gründen AI Innovation Lab zur ...
Viomi Technology Co., Ltd Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Gen III Announces Debt Settlement
AIM Announces Milestone in COVID-19 Treatment and Prevention Efforts with First Patient Dosed in ...
NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community
Nokia, A1 provide private wireless connectivity for Siemens renewable energy microgrid
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
Fosterville South Receives Final Approval of the Court for Spinout of Leviathan Gold Ltd. Shares to ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
Telos Corporation Completes Initial Public Offering and Announces Exercise of Over-Allotment
19.11.20
Telos Corporation Announces Pricing of Upsized $254 Million Initial Public Offering