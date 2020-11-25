 

Gold’n Futures executes definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Brady Gold Project in central Newfoundland

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.11.2020, 22:01  |  72   |   |   

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOLD’N FUTURES MINERAL CORP. (CSE: FUTR) (FSE: G6M) (OTC: GFTRF), (the "Company”), is pleased to announce that it has executed a Purchase and Sale Agreement with United Gold Inc. (“United Gold”) to acquire a 100% interest in the Brady Gold Project (the “Property”) located in the south central Newfoundland gold belt and approximately 80 km southwest of the New Found Gold Corp. - Queensway gold project (the “PSA”). A copy of the PSA is available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Historical Estimate

The following historical data and associated resource estimate is based on prior data and reports obtained and prepared by previous operators, and information provided by governmental authorities.

(i) a qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.
   
(ii)  the issuer is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

Establishing a current mineral resource estimate on the Property will require further evaluation, which the Company and its consultants intend to complete in due course.

Exploration History

From 2003 to 2013 a total of 6,353.56 meters of diamond drilling in 30 holes had been completed on the Property, including 5,436.46 meters of diamond drilling (24 holes) which targeted the Reid Zone. In late 2009, a seven hole, 1,200 meter drill program expanded the area of known gold mineralization at the Reid Zone. The drill program (holes BO-09-16 to BO-09-22) focused on the Reid Zone to the north, west and south of the historical drilling, with most holes spaced 50 meters from the pre-existing holes. Drill intercepts included (BO-09-17) which returned from 102.50m - 119.30m,16.80 meters of 1.02 g/t, and from 133.05m - 153.50 m, 20.45 meters of 1.27 g/t Au which included a higher grade intercept from 147.75m - 153.50m, 5.75 meters of 3.89 g/t Au. The Reid Zone remains open to depth and along strike with gold mineralization starting near surface.

Seite 1 von 3
Gold'n Futures Mineral Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gold’n Futures executes definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Brady Gold Project in central Newfoundland TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GOLD’N FUTURES MINERAL CORP. (CSE: FUTR) (FSE: G6M) (OTC: GFTRF), (the "Company”), is pleased to announce that it has executed a Purchase and Sale Agreement with United Gold Inc. (“United Gold”) to acquire …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
FRO - Third Quarter and Nine Months 2020 Results
BioNTech und InstaDeep geben strategische Partnerschaft bekannt und gründen AI Innovation Lab zur ...
Viomi Technology Co., Ltd Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Gen III Announces Debt Settlement
AIM Announces Milestone in COVID-19 Treatment and Prevention Efforts with First Patient Dosed in ...
NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community
Nokia, A1 provide private wireless connectivity for Siemens renewable energy microgrid
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
Fosterville South Receives Final Approval of the Court for Spinout of Leviathan Gold Ltd. Shares to ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.10.20
REPEAT - Gold’n Futures signs definitive option agreement to acquire up to 90 % of Hercules Gold Project

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.08.20
54
European Metals: Reverse takeover by Eurogas!?