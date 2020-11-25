Gold’n Futures executes definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Brady Gold Project in central Newfoundland

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOLD’N FUTURES MINERAL CORP. (CSE: FUTR) (FSE: G6M) (OTC: GFTRF), (the " Company ”), is pleased to announce that it has executed a Purchase and Sale Agreement with United Gold Inc. (“ United Gold ”) to acquire a 100% interest in the Brady Gold Project (the “ Property ”) located in the south central Newfoundland gold belt and approximately 80 km southwest of the New Found Gold Corp. - Queensway gold project (the “ PSA ”). A copy of the PSA is available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

The following historical data and associated resource estimate is based on prior data and reports obtained and prepared by previous operators, and information provided by governmental authorities.

(i) a qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. (ii) the issuer is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

Establishing a current mineral resource estimate on the Property will require further evaluation, which the Company and its consultants intend to complete in due course.

Exploration History

From 2003 to 2013 a total of 6,353.56 meters of diamond drilling in 30 holes had been completed on the Property, including 5,436.46 meters of diamond drilling (24 holes) which targeted the Reid Zone. In late 2009, a seven hole, 1,200 meter drill program expanded the area of known gold mineralization at the Reid Zone. The drill program (holes BO-09-16 to BO-09-22) focused on the Reid Zone to the north, west and south of the historical drilling, with most holes spaced 50 meters from the pre-existing holes. Drill intercepts included (BO-09-17) which returned from 102.50m - 119.30m,16.80 meters of 1.02 g/t, and from 133.05m - 153.50 m, 20.45 meters of 1.27 g/t Au which included a higher grade intercept from 147.75m - 153.50m, 5.75 meters of 3.89 g/t Au. The Reid Zone remains open to depth and along strike with gold mineralization starting near surface.