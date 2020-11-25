Almaden Announces Pathfinder Elements Validate SE Alteration Zone Potential for Epithermal Veining

As announced on November 18 th , the Company discovered several areas of veining cropping out within the SE Alteration Zone of the Ixtaca Project while mapping promising clay alteration in the area.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almaden Minerals Ltd. (“Almaden” or “the Company”; TSX : AMM ; NYSE American : AAU ) is pleased to report the results of initial surface sampling of the veins discovered in the Southeast (“SE”) Alteration Zone of the Ixtaca Project.

Seventeen samples of the veining were collected and submitted for analysis to ALS Global in Zacatecas, Mexico. All but one sample returned below detection gold and silver, with the exception returning a value of 62 ppb gold. However, even though the outcrops are leached and weathered, many of the samples also returned elevated values for epithermal pathfinder elements which are commonly found in the higher parts of epithermal alteration zones.

Morgan J. Poliquin, President and CEO of Almaden, stated “The presence of pathfinder elements in these samples is very encouraging as it corroborates our view that the SE Alteration Zone could represent the higher levels of a potential underlying epithermal system. It is quite typical that the higher parts of these systems contain negligible precious metals values. We look forward to continued mapping, and eventually drilling, in this area.”

About the SE Alteration Zone

The Ixtaca deposit occurs in both the overlying volcanic rocks and the older underlying carbonate sedimentary rocks. The bulk of the gold and silver bearing epithermal veins comprising the Ixtaca deposit are hosted by the underlying sedimentary rocks, while the overlying volcanic unit is typically mineralized at its base and clay altered above. This alteration appears to extend to the southeast of the Ixtaca deposit area where a topographic high exposes a section of the overlying volcanic rocks with significant clay alteration in an area measuring about 1.5 kilometre (km) east-west by 1 km north-south, which is referred to as the SE Alteration Zone, which is centred approximately 1km south east of the Ixtaca deposit.

The SE Alteration Zone comprises white argillic (clay-altered) volcanics and, most interestingly, clusters of anomalies identified from a hyperspectral survey that include the spectral signatures of important epithermal alteration minerals such as kaolinite, alunite and buddingtonite. The Company believes that there is significant potential for the discovery of a new zone of epithermal mineralization in the sedimentary rocks beneath the SE Alteration Zone and possibly at other similar anomalies in the area.