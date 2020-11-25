Aimco and AIMCO Properties Announce Record Date and Distribution Date for Separation

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) (“Aimco”) and AIMCO Properties, L.P. (“AIR OP”) announced today that Aimco’s Board of Directors set the close of business on December 5, 2020 as the record date for the previously announced separation transaction to be effected through a pro rata distribution (the “REIT Distribution”), where stockholders of Aimco will receive one share of Class A common stock of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (“AIR”) for every one share of Class A common stock of Aimco held as of the close of business on the record date, and will receive cash in lieu of fractional shares of Class A common stock of AIR. The distributions are expected to be completed prior to trading hours on December 15, 2020.

Aimco has been advised by the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) that a “when-issued” market for AIR Class A common stock will exist beginning on December 3, 2020, and continuing until immediately prior to trading hours on the expected distribution date of December 15, 2020. During this time, an Aimco stockholder will have the option of selling the right to receive shares of AIR Class A common stock in the separation while retaining shares of Aimco Class A common stock. This option will be available under the temporary NYSE symbol “AIRC-WI”.

In addition, Aimco has been advised by the NYSE that the following markets will exist in shares of Aimco Class A common stock in connection with the separation, beginning on December 3, 2020, and continuing until immediately prior to trading hours on the expected distribution date of December 15, 2020:

Aimco Class A common stock “regular-way” market (NYSE: AIV): If an Aimco stockholder sells shares of Aimco Class A common stock in the “regular-way” market, that Aimco stockholder will be selling both his or her shares of Aimco Class A common stock and the right (represented by a “due-bill”) to receive shares of AIR Class A common stock in the distribution if and when declared by the Board of Directors of Aimco. Stockholders of Aimco should consult their brokers before selling their shares of Aimco Class A common stock in the “regular-way” market during this time period to be sure they understand the effect of the NYSE “due-bill” procedures. The NYSE “due-bill” process is not managed, operated or controlled by Aimco or AIR.