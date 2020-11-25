 

Aimco and AIMCO Properties Announce Record Date and Distribution Date for Separation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.11.2020, 22:30  |  34   |   |   

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) (“Aimco”) and AIMCO Properties, L.P. (“AIR OP”) announced today that Aimco’s Board of Directors set the close of business on December 5, 2020 as the record date for the previously announced separation transaction to be effected through a pro rata distribution (the “REIT Distribution”), where stockholders of Aimco will receive one share of Class A common stock of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (“AIR”) for every one share of Class A common stock of Aimco held as of the close of business on the record date, and will receive cash in lieu of fractional shares of Class A common stock of AIR. The distributions are expected to be completed prior to trading hours on December 15, 2020.

No action is required by Aimco stockholders of record on December 5, 2020 to receive the distributed shares of AIR Class A common stock.

Aimco has been advised by the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) that a “when-issued” market for AIR Class A common stock will exist beginning on December 3, 2020, and continuing until immediately prior to trading hours on the expected distribution date of December 15, 2020. During this time, an Aimco stockholder will have the option of selling the right to receive shares of AIR Class A common stock in the separation while retaining shares of Aimco Class A common stock. This option will be available under the temporary NYSE symbol “AIRC-WI”.

In addition, Aimco has been advised by the NYSE that the following markets will exist in shares of Aimco Class A common stock in connection with the separation, beginning on December 3, 2020, and continuing until immediately prior to trading hours on the expected distribution date of December 15, 2020:

Aimco Class A common stock “regular-way” market (NYSE: AIV): If an Aimco stockholder sells shares of Aimco Class A common stock in the “regular-way” market, that Aimco stockholder will be selling both his or her shares of Aimco Class A common stock and the right (represented by a “due-bill”) to receive shares of AIR Class A common stock in the distribution if and when declared by the Board of Directors of Aimco. Stockholders of Aimco should consult their brokers before selling their shares of Aimco Class A common stock in the “regular-way” market during this time period to be sure they understand the effect of the NYSE “due-bill” procedures. The NYSE “due-bill” process is not managed, operated or controlled by Aimco or AIR.

Seite 1 von 4
Apartment Investment & Management Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aimco and AIMCO Properties Announce Record Date and Distribution Date for Separation Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) (“Aimco”) and AIMCO Properties, L.P. (“AIR OP”) announced today that Aimco’s Board of Directors set the close of business on December 5, 2020 as the record date for the previously announced …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces the European Commission’s Approval of Advance Purchase Agreement for Initial 80 ...
Clovis Oncology Announces Exercise by Existing Holder of Option to Purchase an Additional $7.5 ...
Cash App Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Credit Karma Tax
AllianzGI Announces Shareholders of 5 Closed-End Funds Approve New Investment Advisory and ...
Amazon Launches IP Accelerator in Europe to Help Small Businesses Protect Their Brands and Tackle ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
nVent Introduces New SCHROFF Brand Website
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Completes the Acquisition of Marlin Assets
Alchimie Announces the Success of Its Initial Public Offering on Euronext Growth
ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish to Participate in the Virtual UBS Conference
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter FY 2021 Financial Results
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
The GEO Group Announces Decision by Federal Bureau of Prisons to Not Rebid Its Contract for Rivers ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:15 Uhr
Apartment Investment and Management Company Sets Ratio for Reverse Stock Split
29.10.20
Aimco Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results